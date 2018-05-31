Audi E-Tron To Get Cameras Instead Of Side Mirrors

The German carmaker Audi is working hard to bring the new Audi e-Tron to the public on August 30. The company has also recorded more than 1,000 hours on the test rig for the e-tron in the Ingolstadt-based Audi Wind Tunnel Centre, and the engineers have harnessed the 299kmph wind speed capability of its 2.6-megawatt fan to perfect the e-tron's efficiency and comfort in readiness for the series production model. But that's not what we are talking about today, as Audi has announced that the new e-tron will feature the optional virtual exterior mirrors instead of the side mirrors in traditional cars. The virtual exterior mirrors will help reduce the e-tron's width by 150mm and will contribute to cutting the low wind noise.

The new virtual exterior mirrors are much narrower than the standard mirrors and thanks to their new shape, it has helped the company to achieve drag co-efficient of only 0.28. Each of the flat supports a small camera which captures images and this appears on the OLED displays in the transition between the instrument panel and door. The virtual exterior mirrors can be adapted for various driving situations, thus potentially improving safety. Three views are available in the MMI system, for motorway driving, turning and parking.

Moreover, another important factor is the standard adaptive air suspension. At speeds above 119kmph, it lowers the body by up to 26mm below the normal position, thus reducing the drag. The underbody of the e-tron electric SUV is fully enclosed, while the front and rear area are fully panelled. Underneath the passenger cell, an aluminum plate protects the high-voltage battery against damage from below, such as stone chipping or kerbs. Its bolting points come with bowl-shaped indentations, similar to the dimples on a golf ball. They make the air flow much better than a totally flat surface.

The all new Audi e-Tron electric SUV is based on the MQB platform carried from the parent company Volkswagen. Audi claims that the new platform will help the e-Tron to target at least 500kms of range on a single charge. Audi will launch the all new Audi e-tron on August 30 and takes on the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC and even the recently teased BMW iNEXT.

