Audi e-Tron Revealed In India For The First Time; Launch In Late 2019

Audi India had organised a preview of the e-Tron in India last month and now, it has finally been showcased to the public at the inauguration of the company's new dealership in Gurugram. The Audi e-Tron was first showcased in September 2018 at the company's annual Summit in USA and it will be launched in India towards the end of 2019. It is the first fully electric model from Audi and an SUV at that. We expect the e-Tron to be priced somewhere in the region of ₹ 1.5 crore. Audi India will also be launching the new-gen A8L and the Q8 SUV in India by the end of 2019 along with the new A6, which will be launched September 2019.

(The Audi e-Tron is the company's first ever fully electric model)

The Audi e-Tron SUV gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The one on the front makes 125 kW while the rear motor makes 140 kW, with the combined total of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The peak torque output is 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp. The Audi e-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge according to WLTP cycle and can touch a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 6.6 seconds in the normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode. Being an Audi SUV, quattro is standard fitment. The SUV gets 432 cells in 36 modules which are packed together on the floor of the vehicle and have a combined weight of 699 kg with power capacity of 95 kWh. The e-Tron can be charged in close to 8 and a half hours using a normal charging point while a fast charger can fully charge it in just 40 minutes. On a full charge the e-Tron gets a range of 400 km.

With the downturn that has hit the Indian automotive industry coupled with Audi's ageing fleet in India, it hasn't been a good year for the company. But Audi is looking to change the scene with its new launches before 2019 comes to a close.

