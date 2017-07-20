Audi e-Tron Quattro Spotted Testing

Audi had first showcased the e-Tron Quattro concept at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. It was a mark of Audi channelling its energies in to the EV space. And two years later, the test mule of the Audi e-Tron Quattro has been spotted testing at an undisclosed location in Europe. The test mule was heavily camouflaged but one can make out that the overall design is similar to the concept car. The front end of the test mule sees narrow LED headlamps and a nice, broad grille sandwiched in between. The roof of the SUV is sloping and merges quite nicely with the tailgate.

(Audi e-tron Quattro concept)

From what we hear, the Audi e-Tron Quattro will have a 95-kilowatt battery which will allow the SUV to have a range of little over 500 km in real-world conditions. If the e-Tron concept car is anything to go by, the production car might have three electric motors in total (one at the front and two at the rear). The total power output could come up to 320 kW (430 bhp). Audi might also look to provide a boost function which will temporarily increase the power output to 370 kW (496 bhp). The 0-100 kmph sprint is said to be done in 4.6 seconds.

(Audi e-tron Quattro spyshot)

The trailer that you see in the pictures, might just be there to test the EV's load hauling capacity, although some reports say that it might also be a portable battery charger of sorts. But one cannot say the same with certainty.

Audi will be manufacturing the e-Tron Quattro at its facility in Brussels, Belgium from 2018. The company has already started taking customer orders in Norway. Not wanting to stop at the e-Tron Quattro, Audi will also look to manufacture the e-Tron Sportback in 2019 at the same facility. The company has a target of having at least 30 per cent of its sales volumes to constitute of EVs by 2025.



Source: Motor1.com