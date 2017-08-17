Audi E-Tron Quattro EV Spotted Testing Again; To Get Driver Assist System

Not so long ago we shared with you a set of spy images of the upcoming Audi e-Tron Quattro electric coupe-SUV. Slated to be introduced in 2018, recently some new spy shots of the much-awaited EV from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker have surfaced online and this time with some new features. While the car is still draped in heavy camouflage, we can see that new e-Tron Quattro is almost production ready. The recent prototype model comes with a new black sphere like sensor fitted on the grille, which is most likely for the driver assistant system or a camera for 360-degree parking assist. This means the Audi e-Tron Quattro will get some kind of autonomous tech.

Audi e-Tron Quattro test mule gets some production ready parts

Compared to the previously seen Audi e-Tron Quattro, the latest test mule appears to have received some styling updates and some finishing touches to the design. The LED headlamps and the front bumper look production ready and so do the plastic cladding on the wheel arches and the side skirts. The e-Tron Quattro also comes with a coupe-like sloping roofline with roof rails and a rear spoiler as well. The alloys also appear to be temporary and the production version is likely to get sportier ones a bit in line with the ones seen in the concept version.

Audi e-Tron Quattro will go into production next year

The Audi e-Tron Quattro is likely to come with three electric motors - two at the rear and one in the front assisted by a powerful 95-kilowatt battery developed by LG Chem and Samsung SDI. The combined power of the motors will be up to 430 bhp that might also come with a boost function which will temporarily increase the power output to 496 bhp. The electric SUV is expected to offer a range of 500 km on a full charge and it will be capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in about 4.6 seconds. Anyhow, these technical specifications and features can only be confirmed once the car is officially introduced, possibly at the 2018 LA Auto Show or the Geneva Motor Show.

Audi is likely to commence the production of the e-Tron electric coupe-SUV from early 2018 at the company's Brussels plant in Belgium from 2018.

Image Courtesy: Motor1

