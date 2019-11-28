Audi e-Tron Now Gets 25 km More Driving Range

Audi has introduced a standard technical update for the e-Tron Sportback which has given it an additional drive range of 25 kms (15.5 miles). The electric SUV can now go up to 436 km (270.9 miles) on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. To achieve the desired range, the German Carmaker has optimized the drive hardware along with software adjustments in a bid to improve efficiency. The updated model is already available to customers in Europe and will eventually make its way to other markets as well.

Also Read: 2019 LA Auto Show: Audi e-tron Sportback Debuts

Audi has made quite a few updates to the hardware system to achieve this range. The model is equipped with a new type of wheel brake which uses residual brake torque technology to avoid the energy loss that occurs when the brake calipers come in contact with the discs. Then the front electric motor is completely disengaged and is disconnected from the power supply and comes in action only when the driver requires additional boost. Then Audi is saying that the usable range of the 95 kWh high-voltage battery pack has been enhanced and the car is able to put in use as much as 86.5 kWh due to less drag and energy losses.

Also Read: Audi To Cut One In Ten Jobs To Fund Shift To Electric Vehicles

The Audi e-tron gets Audi's latest MMI system and dual touchscreen set up.

Other than the motor and the battery pack, the cooling system has also been improved. The highly flexible thermal management system, which comprises four separate circuits, has been revised and now regulates the temperature of the high-voltage components even more efficiently. Volume flows in the coolant circuit have been reduced, which means that the pump uses less power. But the smartest move is that the standard heat pump channelizes waste heat from the high-voltage battery to keep the interior warm, sensing the weather outside and that can boost the range up to ten percent as no climate control will be required in extreme low temperatures.

Also Read: Audi Q8 SUV To Be Launched In India In January 2020

Moreover, the updated Audi e-tron can recover energy in two ways: by means of coasting recuperation when the driver releases the accelerator, or by means of braking recuperation when the brake pedal is depressed. As with any hybrid and electric powertrain, even in the e-Tron the generators convert kinetic energy into electrical energy to charge the battery pack. During deceleration actions of up to 0.3 g which applies to over 90 percent of such actions in everyday driving. The recuperation system contributes to up to 30 percent of overall range and provides for variable regulation of energy recuperation between both electric motors, both in coasting mode and during braking. The degree of coasting recuperation can be set to any of three stages using the paddles on the steering wheel the difference between the modes are quite apparent now giving driver the option of a more pronounced one-pedal function When braking from 100 kmph or 62.1 mph, the Audi e-Tron can recuperate up to 300 Nm and 220 kW.

Also Read: Audi India Is Offering Attractive Discounts On Select Models

The Audi e-tron Sportback can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.8 seconds.

Similar to other Audi models, even the e-Tron now gets a top notch S-Line package with added body kits and features. It now gets 20-inch wheels and sport air suspension. The more distinctively contoured bumper is flanked by bigger and more expressive air curtains in a bid to improve air flow and they extend below the headlights, thereby creating a dynamic appearance even from a distance. The S line moniker sits proudly on the grille and the illuminated aluminum door sill trims feature the S logo as well. It also gets standard spoiler and a striking diffuser at the rear that contributes to the aerodynamics of the e-tron Sportback. The attachments on the S line exterior are finished in the exterior body color, including the wheel arch trims, door sills, bumpers and exterior mirrors. The optional black styling package also accentuates to the area of the singleframe, the side windows and the bumper. The exterior mirror housings are also available in black as an option.

Also Read: New Generation Audi A6 Launched In India

The e-tron 50 Quattro will be available as an SUV or Sportback coupe and delivers 308 bhp of power and 540 Nm of torque and can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 6.8 seconds further clocking a top speed of 190 kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.