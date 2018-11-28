Audi e-Tron GT Teased Ahead Of Reveal At LA AutoShow

Audi has already made it very clear that the e-Tron GT is not based on the same platform as the e-Tron.

It was just yesterday that Audi revealed a camouflaged version of the e-tron GT and it's just before the official reveal of the car. We told you just yesterday that the company teased the car in a video which showed nothing more in terms of how the car looks. Now, however, the camouflaged version reveals a lot about the car and puts part of our curiosity to rest. Based on the new images we can see that the car will come with the signature sloping roof of a GT model and this actually reminds us of the new A7.

The Audi e-Tron GT will be based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan

The rear section of the car will feature a sleek-looking end-to-end LED taillamp and rear diffusers which add to the beautiful stance that the car already boasts of. The front comes with some sleek LED headlamps while the grille is very typical Audi.

The e-tron GT is based on another e-platform with a flat floor assembly. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche and so we can say that the e-Tron GT underpins the Porsche Taycan. Between the e-Tron SUV and the e-Tron GT, Audi is looking to roll out a more coupe like version and so we can't wait to know when that's happening. As far as long term planning for electric cars go, Audi has already said that it will have 12 electric cars in its portfolio by 2025 and yes, it's ready to bring them to India too, but it will definitely depend on the speed at which infrastructure improves in the country.

