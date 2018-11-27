Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut

Audi will be finally pulling the wraps off the new e-Tron GT Concept at the LA Auto Show on November 28, 2018. Ahead of the electric concept car's official debut, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker has recently put out a teaser, giving us a short glimpse of it. Expected to share its underpinnings as the Porsche Mission E, the Audi e-Tron GT Concept is set to become the third fully-electric vehicle, to receive the e-Tron tag, after the Audi e-Tron SUV and upcoming Audi e-Tron Sportback that is due for 2020. The production version of the Audi e-Tron GT is expected to arrive in 2021 or 2022.

Audi e-Tron GT will come with the signature sloping roof, sleek-looking end-to-end LED taillamp and rear diffusers

This is not the first time that the Audi e-Tron GT has been teased. Early this year in March, the carmaker teased an early design rendering of the car, and it will be a 4-door GT sedan. Based on the new and older teaser, we can see that the car will come with the signature sloping roof of a GT model and will come with some long proportions. The rear section of the car will feature a sleek-looking end-to-end LED taillamp and rear diffusers. The front portion, on the other hand, appears to come with a long bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, and while it's nowhere visible in the teaser, the car could feature the larger single-frame grille design element, similar to the e-Tron crossover.

Audi e-Tron GT Concept appears to come with a long bonnet, sleek LED headlamps,

As of now, there is no update on the car's electric powertrain, but we know that the car will take on the likes of the Tesla Model S, which by then should already be in a Series II form. More update on the concept car will be revealed at the LA Auto Show this week, so keep watching this space.

