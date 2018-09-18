New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Unveiled At 2018 Audi Global Summit; To Come To India In 2019

The Audi E-Tron electric SUV is finally here! It will go on sale later this month and deliveries will begin in late 2018.

The Audi E-Tron SUV gets two electric motors, one on each axle

After months of teasing, Audi has finally taken the wraps off the E-Tron electric SUV, which is the first ever fully electric car from the company. It was revealed at the 2018 Audi Global Summit held in San Francisco and will go on sale in Europe by the end of September 2018 and the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of the year. Prices for the Audi E-Tron SUV begin at 79,000 Euros or ₹ 66.92 lakh. The good news is that Audi has plans of bringing the E-Tron to India by the end of 2019.

e52mhq6o

The Audi e-Tron SUV sits between the Q5 and the Q7

The Audi E-Tron gets typically Audi styling which is sharp and edgy along with keeping it more conventional than wild, as was the case for earlier concept models. The front end gets an octagonal grille with active flaps, that allow air to pass through and cool the front axle motor. Viewed in profile, the E-Tron SUV has a typical crossover silhouette and when it comes to size, the E-Tron sits between the Audi Q5 and the Audi Q7. The rear of the SUV is characterised by a sloping roofline along with the LED taillights which run across the boot of the SUV. Overall, the design of the Audi E-Tron is not a far cry from its Q range of SUVs but still distinguishes itself from its other SUV siblings, thanks to contemporary styling.

erf03nog

The rear of the SUV is characterised by a sloping roofline along with the LED taillights which run across the boot of the SUV. 

The Audi E-Tron SUV gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The one on the front makes 125 kW while the rear motor makes 140 kW, with the combined total of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The peak torque output is 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp. The Audi E-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge according to WLTP cycle and can touch a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 6.6 seconds in the normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode. Being an Audi SUV, quattro is standard fitment. The SUV gets 432 cells in 36 modules which are packed together on the floor of the vehicle and have a combined weight of 699 kg with power capacity of 95 kWh.

l9reki8o

The Audi e-tron has seating for 5 people and can swallow in 660 litres worth of luggage at the rear. 

The interior of the Audi E-Tron too is contemporary rather than being overly futuristic. There are hardly any buttons in the cabin, with all controls being distributed between the three display panels on the dashboard. The party piece on the Audi E-Tron SUV are the virtual camera rear view mirrors. This means that the wing mirrors on the car are basically high definition cameras, which project the rear view image inside the cabin, on two display screens mounted on the front doors. The display screens can be controlled via touch as well. Audi says that the E-Tron will be the first production car in the world to get the virtual rear view mirrors.

ljuc2668

The interior of the Audi E-Tron too is contemporary rather than being overly futuristic. 

The SUV has seating for 5 people and can swallow in 660 litres worth of luggage at the rear. There is an additional 60 litres of space under the hood of the car, which can be used to store tools and charging wires.

tfno7n3g

The Audi E-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge 

With Audi's electric vehicle program finally underway, expect the E-Tron platform to spawn more models in the future.

Audi electric SUV Audi electric car Audi India Audi E-Tron Audi E-Tron SUV 2018 Audi Global Summit

