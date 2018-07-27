Audi e-Tron Electric SUV To Debut In September

After much delay, Audi has confirmed that the Audi e-Tron Electric SUV will make its official debut on September 17 in San Francisco, while customers can configure and reserve the electric SUV from the same day. Prices for the Audi e-tron electric SUV will also be announced for the US market on the same date and will also reveal more on the future of the brand at debut.

"We're introducing a premium, customer-centric vehicle in a premium, customer-centric way," said Scott Keogh, President, Audi America. "With our owners and our dealers, this process allows us to offer transparency from reservation and build all the way through delivery."

The Audi e-tron electric SUV can fill up on electricity at fast-charging stations with up to 150 kW charging capacity and in just under 30 minutes, the SUV is ready for the next leg. The electrical Quattro makes the e-tron a four-wheel drive car and the sporty SUV will complete test drives on four continents. The fully electric e-tron is a five-passenger SUV aimed at the heart of the premium market with its progressive design, advanced electric and digital technology.

(Audi E-Tron's High-Tech Interior)

The e-tron is expected to be delivered to showrooms in the first part of 2019 and will be the first of three battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020, with nearly 30 per cent of its customers in the U.S. anticipated to go electric by 2025.

