Audi E-Tron Electric SUV: All You Need To Know

The Audi E-Tron electric SUV made its global debut a few days ago and sure created quite the buzz. After all, it is Audi's first ever electric car and an SUV at that. The E-Tron was unveiled in San Francisco and it could be called as a statement of intent as Tesla also has its headquarters in California as well. With oodles of technology and Audi's first ever step towards fully electric cars; the E-Tron is ready to hit European markets before the year ends. Here is everything you need to know about the Audi E-Tron electric SUV.

Power Supply

(The Audi E-Tron has two electric motors which have a combined output of 265 kW)) (The Audi E-Tron has two electric motors which have a combined output of 265 kW))

The Audi E-Tron gets two electric motors one on each axle, which have a combined power output of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The front motor makes 125 kW while the rear motor makes a total of 140 kW. With the boost mode engaged, the total power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque. Plus the Audi E-Tron also gets 432 cells in 36 modules which are packed together on the floor of the vehicle and have a combined weight of 699 kg with power capacity of 95 kWh. Being an Audi SUV, Quattro is a standard fitment.

Range and performance

(The Audi E-Tron has a range of 400 km on single charge) (The Audi E-Tron has a range of 400 km on single charge)

According to the WLTP tests, the Audi E-Tron has a claimed range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge. The SUV can reach a top speed of 200 kmph and has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds in normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode. The electric SUV can also be recharged with alternating current (AC) at up to 11 kW; recharging with 22 kW is available as an option.

Virtual rear view mirrors

(The virtual rear view mirrors will not be offered in all markets) (The virtual rear view mirrors will not be offered in all markets)

The Audi E-Tron will get optional virtual rear view mirrors, which are a first on any production car in the world. Basically, instead of the regular wing mirrors, the E-Tron gets cameras on the A-pillar which project the rear view image on display screens inside. Of course, these will not be on offer for all markets where the Audi E-Tron will be sold.

Dimensions

It is 4,901 mm in length, 1,935 mm wide and 1,616 mm high. It offers the spaciousness and comfort of a typical full-size Audi SUV. With a wheelbase of 2,928 mm, the Audi E-Tron has ample space for five occupants. The total luggage capacity is 660 litres along with 60 more litres under the hood up front, which is actually dedicated to store tools, charging wire and maybe a first aid kit.

India launch

(Audi plans to launch the E-Tron in India towards the end of 2019) (Audi plans to launch the E-Tron in India towards the end of 2019)

Audi has confirmed that India features in the list of markets where the E-Tron will be launched. As of now, the timeline for the launch is around late 2019. While India is light years away from having any sort of charging infrastructure, Audi believes that the range of the E-Tron will be more than enough to ease any charging worries. Having a charger at home/office will be more than enough. Plus Audi is pegging it as an urban SUV and with a range of 400 km; we think the E-Tron could work in India. The starting price of the Audi E-Tron in USA is $74,800 or about ₹ 54 lakh. Expect the pricing to be around this mark, when the E-Tron is launched in India next year.

