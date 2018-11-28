New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Completes First Test Of Its Autonomous Flying Taxi

Audi is also supporting the Urban Air Mobility flying taxi project in Ingolstadt. This initiative is preparing test operations for a flying taxi at Audi's site

View Photos
Audi customers could use a convenient and efficient flying taxi service in large cities

At Drone Week in Amsterdam Audi, Airbus and Italdesign presented a flying and driving prototype of 'Pop.Up Next'. This concept for a flying taxi combines a self-driving electric car with a passenger drone. In the first public test flight, the flight module accurately placed a passenger capsule on the ground module, which then drove from the test grounds autonomously. This is still a 1:4 scale model. But as soon as the coming decade, Audi customers could use a convenient and efficient flying taxi service in large cities - in multi-modal operation, in the air and on the road.

Audi

Audi Cars

R8

Q7

Q3

A3 Cabriolet

A3

A8

Q5

A4

A5

TT

A6

S5

RS7 Sportback

RS5 Coupe

To see what an on-demand service of this kind could be like, Audi is conducting tests in South America in cooperation with the Airbus subsidiary Voom. Customers book helicopter flights in Mexico City or Sao Paulo, while an Audi is at the ready for the journey to or from the landing site.

41tfggpo

Audi is conducting tests in South America in cooperation with the Airbus subsidiary Voom

Dr. Bernd Martens, Audi board member for sourcing and IT, and president of the Audi subsidiary Italdesign said, "Flying taxis are on the way. We at Audi are convinced of that. More and more people are moving to cities. And more and more people will be mobile thanks to automation. In future senior citizens, children, and people without a driver's license will want to use convenient robot taxis. If we succeed in making a smart allocation of traffic between roads and airspace, people and cities can benefit in equal measure."

Audi is also supporting the Urban Air Mobility flying taxi project in Ingolstadt. This initiative is preparing test operations for a flying taxi at Audi's site, and is part of a joint project of the European Union in the framework of the marketplace for the European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities. This project aims to convince the public of the benefits of the new technology and answer questions concerning battery technology, regulation, certification, and infrastructure.

bl7915b

In the first public test flight, the flight module accurately placed a passenger capsule on the ground module

0 Comments

Dr. Martens went on to state, "Services like this help us to understand our customers' needs better. Because in the future, flying taxis will appeal to a wide range of city dwellers. With Pop.Up Next we are simultaneously exploring the boundaries of what is technically possible. The next step is for a full-size prototype to fly and drive,".

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi R8 with Immediate Rivals

Audi R8
Audi
R8
BMW i8
BMW
i8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
TAGS :
Audi Flying Taxi concept Audi flying taxi Audi

Latest News

Audi Completes First Test Of Its Autonomous Flying Taxi
Audi Completes First Test Of Its Autonomous Flying Taxi
General Motors May Close 5 Major Production Plants In North America
General Motors May Close 5 Major Production Plants In North America
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced In December
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced In December
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition To End V-Twin Ducati Superbikes
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition To End V-Twin Ducati Superbikes
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
New Tata Harrier To Come With Multiple Driving Modes
New Tata Harrier To Come With Multiple Driving Modes
Triumph Moto2 Engine Output Announced
Triumph Moto2 Engine Output Announced
Ural Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept
Ural Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept
Donald Trump Asks General Motors To Stop Making Cars In China
Donald Trump Asks General Motors To Stop Making Cars In China
World's First Completely 3D Printed Bike Unveiled
World's First Completely 3D Printed Bike Unveiled
Rivian R1T Electric Pick-up Truck Showcased At L.A Auto Show
Rivian R1T Electric Pick-up Truck Showcased At L.A Auto Show
New Bentley Continental GT Convertible Revealed
New Bentley Continental GT Convertible Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 2 Million Units Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 2 Million Units Sales Milestone
Mitsubishi Motors Ousts Ghosn As Chairman, Days After Nissan Firing
Mitsubishi Motors Ousts Ghosn As Chairman, Days After Nissan Firing
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Its Models By 4% From January 2019
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Its Models By 4% From January 2019

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Audi Cars

Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 40.59 - 50.15 Lakh *
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet
₹ 58.84 Lakh *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 65.33 - 66.28 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.29 Crore *
View More
x
Ural Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept
Ural Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities