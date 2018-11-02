New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi RSQ E-Tron Concept Stars In Will Smith's Animated Spy Movie

The Audi RSQ e-Tron sports car has been specifically designed for the animated movie, the company's collaboration with the actor.

View Photos

The last time Audi and actor Will Smith had a collaboration for the 2004 movie iRobot, we got the RSQ sports car that looked every bit futuristic and in a way previewed the first generation R8. Over a decade and a half later the German auto giant and the Bad Boys star are back, only this time with an animated feature flick 'Spies In Disguise' and Audi has specifically created a new sports car for the movie. Dubbed as the RSQ E-Tron, this sharp looking coupe can be called a spiritual successor to the car from iRobot.

018r8oa4

The Audi RSQ E-Tron Concept gets a hologram in place of the instrument console

In the movie, the Audi RSQ E-Tron is driven by Will Smith's character Lance Sterling. The two-seater coupe certainly looks extremely sharp and certainly desirable than animated cars ought to be. Design influences are evident from current generation R8 and the 671 bhp Audi PB18 E-Tron concept, while the car does showcase some future-ready technologies, as seen in the movie's trailer.

Showcasing the future of Audi products, the RSQ E-Tron gets cameras replacing traditional rear view mirrors, a hologram speedometer, a host of dashboard-mounted screens, autonomous driving technology, artificial intelligence and more. In a similar concept as the RSQ from iRobot, the E-Tron version comes with a steering wheel for the driver to manually control the car, which then folds away. The car also gets a conventional gearshift lever in manual mode.

2m75943o

The Audi RSQ E-Tron Concept will be seen in the movie Spies In Disguise

0 Comments

Spies In Disguise will be hitting theatres in September 2019, which means the wait will be long to see the car on celluloid. Nevertheless, the car certainly makes for a spectacle with all its tech wizardry. We just hope it gets enough screen time and some chase scenes too for petrol heads to get a good look. It's a spy movie afterall!

