Audi Announces Price Hike Across Models By 4 Per Cent

Prices of Audi cars in India will now go up from Rs. 1 lakh up to Rs. 9 lakh, depending on the model and will be effective from April 1, 2018.

The price hike comes after the increase in the customs duty announced in the Union Budget

  • Audi car prices will go up by up to Rs. 9 lakh depending on the model
  • Result of the increase in the customs duty announced in the Union Budget
  • We'll soon see other carmakers increase the prices of their cars

Audi India today announced that the company will be increasing the price across the entire model range up to 4 per cent. The price increase will be ranging from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 9 lakh depending on the model and will be effective from April 1, 2018. The increase in the prices comes after the increase in the customs duty announced in the Union Budget 2018.

Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said, "The increase in Custom duty and introduction of Social Welfare surcharge in lieu of an Education cess (which is higher than the erstwhile Cess) in the Union Budget made the increase in price inevitable. We have tried to absorb the impact of the increase in the Customs duty and have minimized the price hike for our customers. To minimize the impact of the price increase, we are also offering various Audi Finance schemes along with sales and service benefits for our discerning customers who aspire to join the Audi Family,"

The price hike was always on the cards after the announcement of increase in custom duty in the Union budget. The custom duty has been raised from 10 percent to 15 per cent and this sees the hike in the cost of cars from Audi. The company said in a statement that the hike in the custom duty showed that the budget clearly lacked a focus towards the luxury auto industry, which otherwise would have given a better clarity to plan its strategy for the India market for short and long term.

We'll soon see other carmakers increase the prices of their cars.

