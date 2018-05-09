Audi Aims To Sell Around 8 Lakh Electric Vehicles By 2025

At Audi's annual general meeting, the company's Board of Management presented its updated 'Audi.Vorsprung.2025.' strategy. There was never a doubt that the strategy would lean towards Audi's plan for electrification in its entire line-up. To enable about every third customer to decide in favour of an e-model by the middle of the next decade, there is to be an electrified variant in each model series - most of them are to be fully electric, with a smaller proportion as plug-in hybrids.

By 2025, approximately 40 billion Euros is to flow into strategic areas such as e-mobility, autonomous driving and digitization. This also applies to the digitization of production. "Our ambition has always been and will continue to be Vorsprung durch Technik," says Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. "Our goal is to revolutionize mobility. Also in electric mobility, we want to become the Number 1 among the premium manufacturers - with full suitability for everyday use, no compromises, top quality and driving pleasure for the customer. With our technological excellence, we are utilizing our Vorsprung and lifting electric mobility to the next level."

(Audi will make the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo ready for the next long distance in just under 30 minutes)

The production version of the Audi e-tron prototype will be launched in August 2018 and we already have told you a lot about it. The company plans to electrify its complete portfolio by 2025. This also includes investment in the German plants in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm as well as a clear commitment for job security until the end of 2025. There will be more than 20 electrified models which will be launched till 2025. In 2019, the Audi e-tron Sportback will be the second fully electric car to be launched, followed by the Audi e-tron GT from Audi Sport in 2020. Audi will also offer an electric model in the premium compact segment in 2020.

For its Roadmap E, the company is making systematic use of two major Volkswagen Group synergy levers in the area of development. In addition to the Modular Electric Toolkit developed by Volkswagen for the compact segment, Audi and Porsche are working together to implement the premium-architecture electrification for mid-range, full-size and luxury-class electric cars.These cooperation projects reduce development costs substantially. With electric mobility, Audi takes a holistic, resource-conserving approach also to production: In Brussels, the Audi e-tron is the first premium car to be produced in certified CO2-neutral high volume production. Audi will make all its production sites worldwide CO2 neutral by 2030.

(The production version of the Audi e-tron will be the first car that can be charged at rapid-charging stations with up to 150 kilowatts)

The production version of the Audi e-tron will be the first car that can be charged at rapid-charging stations with up to 150 kilowatts. This will make the electric SUV ready for the next long distance in just under 30 minutes. Its lithium-ion battery provides a range of more than 400 kilometres. "Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Vorsprung durch Technik, we will also present our first autonomous electric car based on our Audi Aicon show car in 2021. An interurban shuttle with lounge character - initially in a pilot fleet and around the middle of the decade as a series production car for automated driving," says Peter Mertens, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at Audi AG.

