Audi A8L Launch Date Revealed

The new-generation Audi A8L will be launched in India on February 3, 2020. It is the second launch from Audi India in 2020 after the Audi Q8 was launched last month. The new Audi A8L will have only a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with mild hybrid technology with a belt alternator starter and a lithium-ion battery with 10Ah capacity. The Audi A8 L can coast at speeds between 55 and 160 kmph with the engine shut off. As a result, it offers zero emission ride for up to 40 seconds.

(The new-gen Audi A8 will be coming to India nearly 2 years after its global debut)

The new A8L features typical Audi styling with the upright single-frame grille along with sharply designed headlamp cluster and the full-length light strip at the rear. In terms of dimensions, the new A8L 5.3 metre long, 1.95 metre long and 1.49 metres tall. The rear wheels can change directions too, offering better stability and direction changes. This also helps reduce the turning radius of the long sedan in urban areas and tight parking spots.

(The new Audi A8 will be loaded with features and creature comforts)

The interior too has been updated completely with a horizontal orientation. The cabin looks impressive, with ambient lighting and use of premium materials. The rear compartment looks like it can ensconce two people in comfort, with perforated seats, matrix LED reading lights, rear seat remote control and so on and so forth. There is a new MMI touch response centre which consists of a 10.1-inch console, new graphics and it is more intuitive as well. Audi will also offer a rear seat entertainment system which includes two Audi tablets and a rear seat remote with an OLED display.

There will be an optional air quality package as well, with two ioniser chargers and a combination filter in the four-zone automatic climate control. The air quality package also includes summer and winter fragrances, made of natural substances. Other creature comforts include an optional relaxation seat with multiple massage options and a separate foot massager. The foot massager is adaptable to all foot sizes, with various intensity levels and heating.

