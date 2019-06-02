Celebrating its fifth anniversary in India, the Audi A3 sedan has received a price cut of ₹ 5 lakh across different variants. Prices for the A3 now start at ₹ 28.99 lakh for the 35 TFSI Premium Plus petrol trim, making it an attractive proposition over rivals including the Mercedes-Benz CLA, Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Passat, Toyota Camry Hybrid and the likes. The A3 35 TDI Premium Plus diesel, on the other hand, is priced at ₹ 34.93 lakh (all prixes, ex-showroom). Barring the price cut, the sedan does not get any changes nor does it miss out on any features. The A3 line-up includes four variants – 35 TFSI Premium Plus, 35 TFSI Technology, 35 TDI Premium Plus and the 35 TDI Technology.

With respect to the features, the Audi A3 comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, Audi phone box with wireless charging, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and LED puddle lights with the Audi logo. The automaker is also offering the S Line package on the A3 that brings the S line front and rear bumpers and side skirts, S line grille, rear diffuser, chrome exhaust pipes, illuminated door sill trim with S logo and S line badge on the front fenders.

Power on the Audi A3 sedan comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI diesel engine that churns out 141 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, while there's also the 1.4-litre TFSI petrol motor that belts out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the petrol engine gets a 7-sperd DCT unit. Power is sent to the front wheels on either models.

