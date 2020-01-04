Ather Wants To Create Experience Centres Across Key Cities In India

Ather Energy has announced its plan to create a network of experience centres, similar to its flagship store Ather Space in Chennai and Bengaluru, across key cities in India. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer aims to take the Ather Space format to cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, among other Tier-1 cities and is inviting dealer partners to set up these experience centres across these cities. The company recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a new 400,000 sq ft factory and creating an experience centre network is the next step towards expanding its operations in India.

Talking about these new experience centres, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, said, "Intelligent electric vehicles are a new category for which the traditional retail model doesn't really work. We have spent the last couple of years pioneering a new model in Chennai and Bengaluru, which is focused on experience. We are now looking for dealers and partners to expand across the country in a short period of time. It is an opportunity for us and the partners to prepare for the next phase of the automobile revolution and invest in skill development and employment for a new breed of retail professionals."

The experience centres will allow prospective consumers to test ride and get hands-on with Ather's intelligent & connected product portfolio

These experience centres will be aimed at increasing product understanding, providing test rides of the products, and the first-hand experience to customers. It will allow prospective consumers to test ride and get hands-on with Ather's intelligent & connected product portfolio, including the popular 450 electric scooters. The company currently operates Ather Space in Indiranagar, Bengaluru and Wallace Garden Street, in Chennai, and its services are limited to these two cities, and Ather wants to expand it now. Furthermore, the company is also working towards growing public charging network, Ather Grid in all metros in the coming months. In fact, Ather says that each city will receive fast charging points before the delivery of the vehicles.

