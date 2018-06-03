Ather S340 Electric Scooter India Launch Date Announced

The long-anticipated Ather S340 electric scooter is finally set to go on sale in India on June 5, 2018. Based on the invite the company sent us, the name of the e-Scooter appears to have been changed to just Ather 340. The first electric two-wheeler to be launched by the Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, the new S340 has been under development for a long time now and the wait is finally over. As of now, Ather has kept all the official specification and other technical details under the wraps and we'll only come to know more about at the e-Scooter on the launch day. The scooter will be a premium offering and is expected to be one of the most expensive locally-made electric scooters in India.

Ather e-Scooter S340 will comes with a futuristic design, sharp styling, and smart features

Trial production of the Ather S340 has already begun at the company's facility in Bengaluru, and the scooter will be launched in India in a phased manner, with its home-city Bengaluru being the first city to get it. Commercial production of the S340 electric scooter will begin in July this year. The tech company has set-up an assembly line in Whitefield in Bengaluru. Bookings for the scooter is also expected to commence on the day of the launch.

Based on the concept model we have seen so far, visually, the Ather S340 or 340 will come with a futuristic design and edgy styling. Furthermore, the electric scooter will also come with modern tech features like an Android-based touchscreen display screen with a custom user interface. The system will also offer features like push navigation, over-the-air updates, parking assist system, waterproof charger, multiple riding modes and LED lights.

The Ather S340 is said to come with a 5kW brushless DC electric motor that produces a peak power output of 6.4 bhp and develops 14 Nm of peak torque. The scooter has a top speed of 72 kmph and the company says that a 0-40 kmph sprint is done in about five seconds. The electric scooter is expected to come with a decent range of approximately 60 kilometres on single charge, and Ather also offers a fast charging system which can charge up to 80 per cent of the battery within an hour.

