Ather Plans To Enter 4 More Cities Amidst Growing Response For 450X

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer, has announced its plan to enter four more cities this year. In January, the company, which is currently present only in Bengaluru and Chennai, had confirmed its plan to enter Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, and said it was looking for dealers partners to set up experience centres across key cities in India. But now, following the launch of the Ather 450X, the company says it has been receiving a massive response for the new electric scooter from other cities as well and has decided to add Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kolkata to its network expansion list.

Talking about the company's expansion plan, Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-founder Ather Energy said, "There's been an amazing response for the Ather 450X across the country. We have been receiving pre-orders from not just the major metros but also several Tier II & III cities. Similarly, there have been more than 2000 requests for retail partnerships. By the end of this year, we will be present in ten cities and will continue to scale up to more than 30 cities by 2023. Our only focus now is scaling the experience of Ather 450X to all over the country."

The Ather 450X will be offered in two versions - Plus and Pro - available at an outright or monthly subscription cost

Ather will commence the installation of fast charging infrastructure in these four cities in the coming months, and only after that will it start with the deliveries. The company says that it has been receiving dealership requests from these cities which will make it easier for the company to rapidly expand. As of now, customers can pre-order the new Ather 450X via the company website for a fully refundable ₹ 2,500.

The Ather 450X is the newest addition to the company electric scooter line-up and in addition to being more affordable than the regular 450, the 450X also offers more power, better performance and lighter kerb weight. Offered in two performance packs - Plus and Pro - the scooter can be bought via a monthly subscription plan or at an upfront cost of ₹ 1.49 lakh and ₹ 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The scooter comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack producing about 6 kW that equates to about 8 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque. The Ather 450X promises a range of 85 kmph in Eco mode and 75 km in Ride mode, and a top speed of 85 kmph.

