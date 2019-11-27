Ather Energy To Set Up New Factory, Increase Production Capacity

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based manufacturer of electric scooters, will expand its production capacity as much as 12 times, and will also introduce a new range of products, including a new line of electric scooters, which will be more affordable than the current Ather 450. Initially, Ather Energy introduced two variants of its electric scooters, the flagship Ather 450, priced at ₹ 1.13 lakh, and the Ather 340. The 340 was however discontinued when consumer demand seemed to be only in favour of the more performance packed Ather 450. With a new line of more affordable scooters, the company is planning an aggressive expansion plan, as well as ramp up production capacity.

"We have big plans in store for the next 12-18 months. You will see us expanding our footprint by entering new markets, launching a new scooter line and increasing our production capacity. We have a new line of scooters in the works. Though the new product will be priced lower than the Ather 450, it will still be performance-oriented, intelligent and connected," Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said in a statement to Carandbike.

The Ather One plan covers all charging, maintenance and service costs for customers

In line with Ather Energy's new product plans, the company also has plans to set up a new manufacturing facility, as well as expand its pan-India footprint to ten cities across India by 2020. Currently, Ather Energy has presence in Bengaluru, and has started offering its products as well as its dedicated charging network, the Ather Grid, in Chennai.

"Our expansion plans include scaling up to around ten cities next year with Hyderabad being the first one followed by Pune, Delhi and Mumbai. To achieve this, we are looking at a new production facility as well. Right now, the output capacity stands at 35,000 to 40,000 units per year but 2020 will see us expanding our production capacity by 12-fold with the opening of a new manufacturing plant to boost the output by up to 5 lakh units," Phokela added.

The Ather 450 features a part-steel, part aluminium chassis

Ather Energy is backed by Hero MotoCorp, which has a 32 per cent stake in the company. Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. Currently, Ather Energy produces the Ather 450 electric scooter, with an online-only purchase model with doorstep service, and its dedicated charging network, called the Ather Grid, which is available in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company also has dedicated Experience Centres, called the Ather Space, aimed at increasing product understanding, providing test rides of the products, and first-hand experience to customers.

