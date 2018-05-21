Ather Energy Launches Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In Bengaluru

Ather Energy, the makers of the much anticipated Ather S340 electric scooter, today announced the launch of their very own charging infrastructure in Bengaluru. Called as AtherGrid, this new charging station will cater to all sorts of electric vehicles, two-wheeler and four-wheelers both, and Ather claims that this will be the largest charging infrastructure network in an Indian city. The company plans to set up 30 charging points by the end of May 2018, and 60 charging points by the end of this calendar year. With such a wide network, Ather claims that there will be one charging station within 4 km driving distance from any point in the city.

Talking about this new initiative and AtherGrid, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy said, "Electric vehicles cannot become a viable alternative without making charging infrastructure availability a greater priority. It is critical for us to make public charging convenient and accessible. This is an important step towards increased adoption and acceptance of electric vehicles and in the long run, will have a positive effect on the cost of the vehicles themselves. The number of entrepreneurs and businesses that have come aboard to be a part of AtherGrid is also a testament to the future of electric vehicles. As we prepare ourselves for the launch of the Ather S340, Bangalore was a natural choice to be the home city for AtherGrid. Range anxiety and the inconvenience associated with charging will not be a deterrent to adoption, as the industry grows."

All the AtherGrid charging stations use cloud connectivity, thus making it easier for vehicle owners to find the nearest charging point and navigate to the charging location using the app. The app also allows consumers to remotely monitor charging status, which also comes with integrated payment options for a seamless experience. Furthermore, the charging points are designed keeping in mind the needs of the domestic power grid and the system ensure that electricity is drawn only when connected to a vehicle and auto power cut off function to avoid overcharging. Electric vehicles will be protected from undervoltage, overvoltage and overcurrent. And with an IP55 rated body, it is safe to use in any weather.

Ather claims that, in order to offer a convenient experience for all EV owners, the company partnered with host locations like - malls, cafes, restaurants, tech parks, multiplexes and gyms - where such AtherGrids have been installed on a pro-bono basis. The company hopes that this will improve EV ownership experience and increase adoption and to further facilitate that, AtherGrid and its accompanying app will be offered to all electric vehicle owners for free, for the next 6 months.

