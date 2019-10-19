Ather Energy Commences Deliveries Of The 450 Electric Scooter In Chennai

Ather Energy has commenced deliveries of its flagship scooter, the 450, in Chennai. The week will see nearly 100 scooters being delivered to Chennai consumers, along with the new compact home charger, Ather Dot. Ather has been investing in setting up fast charging infrastructure in Bengaluru & Chennai. Currently, Chennai has ten fast charging points and more will be added in the coming months. With the multiple fast public chargers set up by Ather, 450 owners will have charging available both at home and free charging across the city until December 2019.

Ather Energy opened pre-orders in early July 2019 for Chennai. The company's pre-orders are already full till December 2019. Prospective owners can place their orders through the company website and at Ather Space. Leasing options are also available for Ather 450 owners instead of outright purchase. Ather is now gearing up to launch in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.

Ather 450 1.25 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

We recently told you that the company has discontinued the Ather 340, The company took to its social media channels to announce the development and the scooter has also been delisted from the company's website as well. Explaining the decision, the manufacturer said that the Ather 340 had dismal demand over the flagship 450. The latter grabbed 99 per cent of the orders despite the high pricing.

Ather provides a 2.4 kWh unit on the 450, which restricts the scooter's range 60 km in the Eco mode and 50 km in the regular mode. The top speed is 80 kmph on the 450.

