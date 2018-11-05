Ather Energy Announces New Subscription Plans For Electric Scooters

Ather Energy, which makes electric scooters Ather 450 and Ather 340, has announced additional subscription plans for the two electric scooter models. According to a company statement, the new subscription plans will offer more flexibility to the customer to choose services of their choice based on their usage. Ather says the new plans have been introduced after the success of Ather One, the complete free ownership plan. Public charging at the Ather network, called the Ather Grid, will remain free till December 31, 2019 for all Ather customers.

The Ather 450 promises more than 80 kmph top speed and 75 km range on a single charge

Ather Energy's flagship plan, Ather One, will continue to be available, and customers can enjoy free services for a year from the date of delivery. The Ather One plan covers all expenses and scooter maintenance, including data charges, public fast charging, hone charging expenses, and periodic servicing, including consumables and roadside assistance. The new additional plans start at ₹ 3,000 plus additional GST per year. The Ather Connect, as the base plan is called, covers over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, ride recommendations and on-board navigation. The Ather Connect plan will cost ₹ 3,000 per year, GST extra.

The Ather 450 claims 0-40 kmph acceration in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of over 80 kmph

The Ather Service plan, will be a service-focussed plan, offering additional vehicle service and roadside assistance as well as all those offered in the Ather Connect plan. The Ather Service plan will cost ₹ 6,000 per year, GST extra. The Ather Charge plan is a charging-focussed plan which will offer home charging and unlimited public charging on the Ather Grid network. The Ather Charge plan will also cost ₹ 6,000 per year, GST extra. The flagship subscription plan, Ather One, will continue to be offered, and will include all maintenance and service needs as well as unlimited charging, vehicle service and road side assistance.

