Ather 450X: Variants, Specifications And Pricing Explained

Ather Energy has launched the company's updated scooter, the new Ather 450X, which will replace the existing Ather 450. The 450X will be available in two variants - the 450X Plus, and the 450X Pro, or rather two performance levels, which can be switched according to riding style and different payment plans. Deliveries for the new Ather 450X will begin from July 2020. The new and improved electric scooter boasts of more performance, more range, better acceleration, as well as new features and technology. Pricing begins at ₹ 99,000 for the Ather 450X Plus, as well as monthly subscription charges of ₹ 1,699 per month, or ₹ 1.49 lakh upfront pricing without subscription.

Variants and Performance Plans

The Ather 450X boasts of more performance, more range and a long list of new features, including wider tyres, a firmware update on the 450X Pro which gives it best-in-class performance. Maximum power is rated at 6 kW (around 8 bhp) and peak torque is rated at 26 Nm. Top speed is still limited to 80 kmph, but acceleration has improved with 0-40 kmph rated at just 3.3 seconds. Maximum claimed range is now 85 km on a single charge, while battery warranty is unlimited, both on the Ather 450X Plus and the Ather 450X Pro.

The Ather 450X is available in two performance plans - Plus and Pro, with different specifications

The Plus variant retains the same specs as the outgoing Ather 450, but with new colours, and built-in 4G LTE with a new Snapdragon 212 processor. A new Android Open Source operating system has been introduced to offer a wider range of customisation, from developers outside the Ather Energy team. A new 7-inch Touchscreen instrument panel has a dark-mode for round-the-clock visibility, and Bluetooth smartphone connectivity is offered for monitoring calls, playing music and other features. The instrument panel also features built-in Google maps, as well as a connected mobile app.

Pricing Options

Ather Energy is offering pricing in two different formats - one with a subscription model, and the other in an upfront payment scheme. For the subscription model, pricing has been pegged at ₹ 99,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with ₹ 1,999 per month subscription for the Ather 450X Pro, which includes free access to the Ather Grid charging network, Ather Connect which enables over-the-air software updates, as well as remote diagnostics.

The Ather 450X is offered with monthly subscription plans which include Ather Connect service, unlimited battery warranty and free access to Ather Grid fast charging network

For Delhi, ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X Pro is expected to be around ₹ 85,000 (ex-showroom), subject to Delhi state electric vehicle policy clearance. For the Ather 450X Plus, monthly subscription has been pegged at ₹ 1,699. With the subscription plan, Ather is offering unlimited warranty on the battery, and subscription can be switched between either Plus or Pro at any stage of ownership. There's also an exit option from the subscription plan at the end of 4 years.

The upfront payment plan includes a standard 3-year warranty, and additional subscription to Ather Connect is mandatory

The upfront payment plan has prices starting at ₹ 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ather 450X Plus, while the Ather 450X Pro is priced at ₹ 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Expected prices in Delhi are pegged at ₹ 1.35 lakh and ₹ 1.45 lakh for the Plus and the Pro variants respectively. However, the upfront payment scheme only offers the standard 3 years warranty on the battery, and there's a mandatory subscription for the Ather Connect plan, prices for which will be announced soon.

Availability

The Ather 450X will replace the outgoing Ather 450, and existing customers who have already booked the Ather 450 will have the option of converting their booking to the Ather 450X. Currently, pre-orders are open, and deliveries are expected to begin from July 2020. The Ather 450X will soon be available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, followed by new dealer partners to make the Ather 450X available in Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mysore, Goa, Bhubaneshwar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Nashik and Jaipur.

