Ather 450X Launch Details Revealed

The Ather 450X, a more premium and updated model of the Ather 450 electric scooter, will be launched on January 28, 2020. The new Ather 450X is expected to have "new features, better specifications, and more intelligent features" than the Ather 450 that is currently on sale. The Ather 450X will be launched across Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Coimbatore. Ather Energy has already started receiving pre-orders for the new 450X through invite codes that are being sent out to existing Ather owners and others.

The company has already released teaser videos of the Ather 450X, and the new premium scooter is expected to be offered in different colours, as well as packed with more features. The current Ather 450 is only available in white. The Ather 450 is already an impressive product, and offers a level of performance and hi-tech features which has set a benchmark in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry.

For reference, the Ather 450 uses a 2.4 kW lithium-ion battery with a BLDC motor which has maximum power of 5.4 kW, with continuous power of 3.3 kW and offers 20.5 Nm of maximum torque. With acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds, a top speed of 80 kmph, and 75 km range on a single charge, as well as a long list of smart-connected features, including remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, as well as built-in satellite navigation, the Ather 450 is already an impressive package, and possibly one of the best electric two-wheelers on sale in India right now. How the new Ather 450X will offer more, in terms of more new features, and even better specifications, will be revealed on January 28, 2020.

