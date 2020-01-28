Ather 450X Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates; Images, Price, Specifications, Features

Ather Energy, a tech start-up founded in 2013 by two friends from IIT Madras, is launching the Ather 450X electric scooter in India today. The Ather 450X is basically a more premium version of the Ather 450, with added features and maybe subtle styling changes as well. The Ather 450X will be launched across Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Coimbatore. Ather Energy has already started receiving pre-orders for the new 450X through invite codes that are being sent out to existing Ather owners and others.

The company has already released teaser videos of the Ather 450X, and the new premium scooter is expected to be offered in different colours too. The Ather 450 gets a 2.4 kW lithium-ion battery with a BLDC motor which has maximum power of 5.4 kW, with continuous power of 3.3 kW and offers 20.5 Nm of maximum torque. With acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds, a top speed of 80 kmph and a range of 75 kilometres on a single charge. There is a long list of smart-connected features, such as remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, built-in satellite navigation and much more. It definitely sets a benchmark for electric scooters in India and the Ather 450X promises to be an even better proposition.

The Ather 450 has a range of about 107 kilometres, certified by ARAI. Therefore, we could expect a realistic range of about 70 kilometres. Charging the electric scooter takes about 4 hours from scratch and via a regular wall socket. With the Ather charging stations, the 450X can be charged fully in about 2 hours.