Ather 450 To Receive A Subsidy Of Rs. 27,000 Under Fame II

Ather Energy has announced that its flagship scooter, the Ather 450 is FAME 2 compliant and will receive an increased subsidy of ₹ 27,000. Though orders for the scooter have continued in Bengaluru through the month of April, deliveries had been held off by the company so the new subsidy benefit could be passed on to the owners. The company will start deliveries of the electric scooter in the next couple of weeks and it now has a new on road price of ₹ 1,23,230

The Ather 450 offers a range of 75 km on a single charge

Ather launched the 450 in the country in June last year at a price of ₹ 1,24,750 (on road). The Ather 450 uses a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery with a BLDC motor which has peak power of 5.4 kW and continuous power of 3.3 kW with 20.5 Nm of maximum torque. The Ather 450 promises an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds with a claimed actual top speed of 80 kmph. In Economy mode, the Ather 450 is said to offer 75 km of range on a single charge, while Power mode will offer 60 km of range on a single charge. The Ather 450 promises to be a practical, fun and tech-laden electric scooter which has the performance to take on even conventional 110 cc petrol engine scooters. We have already ridden the Ather 450 and are quite impressed with its features and performance.

Post the new FAME 2 subsidy the Ather 450 costs ₹ 1.23 lakh

Ather Energy is one of the first auto companies in India to design and build its scooters and charging infrastructure locally. The company introduced the Ather Grid which is already available in Bengaluru and will be available in Chennai in June and will be followed by more cities in the coming year. Ather Energy will install 6500 charging points across the country and will be operational in 30 cities by 2023.

