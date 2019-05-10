Ather 450 To Receive A Subsidy Of Rs. 27,000 Under Fame II

New Cars and Bikes in India

Ather 450 To Receive A Subsidy Of ₹ 27,000 Under Fame II

Though orders for the scooter have continued in Bengaluru through the month of April, deliveries had been held off by the company so the new subsidy benefit could be passed on to the owners.

View Photos

Ather Energy has announced that its flagship scooter, the Ather 450 is FAME 2 compliant and will receive an increased subsidy of ₹ 27,000. Though orders for the scooter have continued in Bengaluru through the month of April, deliveries had been held off by the company so the new subsidy benefit could be passed on to the owners. The company will start deliveries of the electric scooter in the next couple of weeks and it now has a new on road price of ₹ 1,23,230

Also Read: Ather Energy Enters Chennai

Ather 450

1.25 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ather 450

ather 450

The Ather 450 offers a range of 75 km on a single charge 

Ather launched the 450 in the country in June last year at a price of ₹ 1,24,750 (on road). The Ather 450 uses a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery with a BLDC motor which has peak power of 5.4 kW and continuous power of 3.3 kW with 20.5 Nm of maximum torque. The Ather 450 promises an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds with a claimed actual top speed of 80 kmph. In Economy mode, the Ather 450 is said to offer 75 km of range on a single charge, while Power mode will offer 60 km of range on a single charge. The Ather 450 promises to be a practical, fun and tech-laden electric scooter which has the performance to take on even conventional 110 cc petrol engine scooters. We have already ridden the Ather 450 and are quite impressed with its features and performance.

ather 450 launched in india

Post the new FAME 2 subsidy the Ather 450 costs ₹ 1.23 lakh 

Also Read: Ather 450 Review

0 Comments

Ather Energy is one of the first auto companies in India to design and build its scooters and charging infrastructure locally. The company introduced the Ather Grid which is already available in Bengaluru and will be available in Chennai in June and will be followed by more cities in the coming year. Ather Energy will install 6500 charging points across the country and will be operational in 30 cities by 2023.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ather 450 with Immediate Rivals

Ather 450
Ather
450
TAGS :
Ather Energy ather 450 Ather Ather 450 electric scooter Fame 2 Fame India Fame II

Latest News

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Ather 450 To Receive A Subsidy Of Rs. 27,000 Under Fame II
Ather 450 To Receive A Subsidy Of Rs. 27,000 Under Fame II
Nissan Spain To Cut 600 Jobs From Barcelona Plant
Nissan Spain To Cut 600 Jobs From Barcelona Plant
Panasonic Flags First Profit Drop In 8 years, EV Battery Costs Bite
Panasonic Flags First Profit Drop In 8 years, EV Battery Costs Bite
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrien Metge Lead Xtreme & Moto Categories On Day 2
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrien Metge Lead Xtreme & Moto Categories On Day 2
McLaren GT Teased Ahead Of Its Debut On May 15
McLaren GT Teased Ahead Of Its Debut On May 15
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
Under Pressure From US President Trump, GM In Talks To Sell Idled Ohio Plant
Under Pressure From US President Trump, GM In Talks To Sell Idled Ohio Plant
TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale
Germany Gets Its First Electric Highway For Hybrid Trucks
Germany Gets Its First Electric Highway For Hybrid Trucks
Mahindra TUV300: Old Vs New
Mahindra TUV300: Old Vs New
Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ather 450 Alternatives

Okinawa i-Praise
Okinawa i-Praise
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Ather 340
Ather 340
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Piaggio Vespa 150
Piaggio Vespa 150
₹ 91,234 - 1.02 Lakh *
22Motors Flow
22Motors Flow
₹ 82,566 *
Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia SR 150
₹ 75,056 - 94,668 *
Piaggio Vespa
Piaggio Vespa
₹ 73,284 - 99,085 *
Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki Burgman
₹ 72,603 *
Avan Motors Xero Plus
Avan Motors Xero Plus
₹ 71,342 *
Okinawa Ridge Plus
Okinawa Ridge Plus
₹ 71,227 *
View More
Explore 450
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities