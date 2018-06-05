Ather Energy has launched the company's top-of-the-line electric scooter, the Ather 450 at a price of ₹ 1,24,750 (on-road Bengaluru). Customers will also need to pay an additional ₹ 700 a month for the Ather One plan which will cover all regular service and maintenance costs, including consumables like brake pads, as well as data services which include satellite navigation as well as cloud-connected remote diagnostics and even roadside assistance. The company will even bear the cost of electricity required to charge the scooter if it's charged from outside the Ather Grid network, and charging within the Ather Grid will be free of cost. For the first set of customers, Ather Energy is offering the first year of the Ather One plan for free.

The Ather 450 uses a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery with a BLDC motor which has peak power of 5.4 kW and continuous power of 3.3 kW with 20.5 Nm of maximum torque. The Ather 450 promises an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds with a claimed actual top speed of 80 kmph. In Economy mode, the Ather 450 is said to offer 75 km of range on a single charge, while Power mode will offer 60 km of range on a single charge. The Ather 450 promises to be a practical, fun and tech-laden electric scooter which has the performance to take on even conventional 110 cc petrol engine scooters. We have already ridden the Ather 450 and are quite impressed with its features and performance.

The Ather 450's design is clean and neat, without any flashy graphics or flamboyant colours

"We started building electric scooters five years ago at IIT Madras and we are excited to launch not only the Ather 340, but also our higher performance flagship variant, the Ather 450. It has been designed with quick acceleration, great handling, large storage space and new-to-category features like park assist, remote diagnostics, and onboard navigation. In the last five years, we have not only built the scooter, but an ecosystem for an electric vehicle future. Be it the suppliers and partners who were entering the EV market, the charging infrastructure that had to be set up for consumers and the engineering talent itself to build the products. Between the Ather 450 and the Ather 340 launching and the Ather Grid being up and running in Bengaluru, we are really looking forward to expanding into Chennai and Pune in the coming months," said Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy.

The Ather 450 gets disc brakes front and rear and LED lighting all around

Ather Energy has also announced the price of the Ather 340 which is priced at ₹ 1,09,750 (on-road Bengaluru). Both the Ather 450, as well as the Ather 340, are available on sale in Bengaluru only for now, with the Ather Grid network offering 17 different locations with over 30 touch points for charging. By the end of the year, Ather Energy intends to increase the Ather Grid footprint within Bengaluru to include 60-70 charging points with a minimum distance of just 3 km between two charging locations.

Ather Energy was co-founded in 2013 by IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. The company is backed by the founders of Flipkart, Tiger Global and Hero MotoCorp. Ather Energy has filed 43 patent applications along with 11 international patent applications and 122 design registrations of the company's products that have been designed and made in India.

