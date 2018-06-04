Ather 340 Electric Scooter: Price Expectation In India

Ather 340 electric scooter is expected to be one of the most expensive models in its class

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is all set to launch the much-anticipated Ather 340 electric scooter in India tomorrow, on May 5. The electric scooter has been in the making for a few years now and we'll finally get to see the production model tomorrow. We have already told almost everything we know about the Ather 340 electric scooter and also a fair bit about our expectations with regards to the technical specifications. One thing we are quite eager to know is the price, which, considering the growing competition in the segment from the likes of the Okinawa Praise, Twenty Two Flow and Hero Electric Photon, will be one of the most crucial factors for Ather.

Ather 340 Electric Scooter will get an android-based touchscreen infotainment system

Now, the Ather 340 will be a premium offering and will come with a host of smart features as well like - an Android-based touchscreen display screen with a custom user interface. The system will also offer features like push navigation, over-the-air updates, parking assist system, waterproof charger, multiple riding modes and LED lights. Furthermore, visually, the Ather S340 or 340 is likely to come with futuristic design, edgy styling and good built quality.

Considering all these aspects, we expect the electric scooter to come with a price tag close to ₹ 1 lakh. If our expectations turn out to be true, the Ather 340 will be one the most expensive locally-made electric scooters in India, which will make the Twenty Two Flow its closest rival, priced at ₹ 74,740. Bookings for the scooter is also expected to commence on the day of the launch.

Ather 340 Electric Scooter will come with low speed reverse gear as well

Mechanically, the Ather 340 will come with 5kW brushless DC electric motor which churns out about 6.4 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The scooter has a top speed of 72 kmph and the company says that a 0-40 kmph sprint is done in 5.1 seconds and it will come with a range of approximately 60 kilometres on a single charge. Ather 340 Electric Scooter will come with low speed reverse gear as well. The scooter will also support fast charging, which can charge the battery up to 80 per cent within an hour. A regular 5 ampere socket is what it takes to charge the scooter.

