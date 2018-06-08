Ather 340 And Ather 450; What Is The Difference

Ather Energy, a Bengaluru based EV manufacturer recently launched two electric scooters in India, the Ather 340 and the Ather 450. The 340 is priced at ₹ 1.09 lakh while the 450 is priced at ₹ 1.24 lakh. Both prices are on-road Bengaluru. Additionally, customers who buy Ather electric scooters will be required to pay ₹ 700 per month for the Ather One plan as well. But why the difference in price you ask? Well, that is only because both scooters are slightly different from each other. Let us find out how.

Battery

(The Ather 340 is the entry-level model and priced at ₹ 1,09,750 (on-road)

The Ather 340 uses a 1.92 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Ather 450 uses a bigger 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The result of a bigger battery is slightly better performance between the two scooters.

Performance

(The Ather 450 promises 75 km range on a single charge, more than 80 kmph top speed)

The Ather 340 has a top speed of 70 kmph while the range on a single charge is 60 kilometres. The peak torque output on the 340 is 20 Nm and the Ather claims that the 0-40 kmph sprint is done in 5.1 seconds.

Ather 450, on the other hand, has a top speed of 80 kmph and it can run for 75 kilometres on a single charge in the economy mode. Should you feel the need to go fast, switch on the power mode and it will still give you a range of 60 kilometres on a single charge. Ather 450 produces 0.5 Nm more torque than the 340 at 20.5 Nm. The 450 accelerates from standstill to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds, which is faster than the 340's sprint time by 1.2 seconds.

Looks

Well, there is no difference as far as looks are concerned on both scooters, save for one. The Ather 340 gets green piping on the rims of the wheels while the Ather 450 gets black alloy wheels. That is about it! Rest, both scooters look exactly the same and have the same features.

