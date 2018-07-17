Aston Martin's First Flying Car Concept Revealed

British luxury brand Aston Martin showcased the Volante Vision Concept, a luxury concept aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The Volante Vision Concept is produced in partnership with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Rolls-Royce, the concept aircraft aims to bring luxury personal transportation to the sky. The Volante Vision Concept has room for three adults and is a near future study that previews a flying autonomous hybrid-electric vehicle for urban and inter-city air travel. Moreover, the Volante Vision Concept will get the latest advances in aerospace, electrification and autonomous technologies, coupled with Aston Martin's signature design.

Andy Palmer, President and CEO, Aston Martin said, "With the population in urban areas continuing to grow, congestion in towns and cities will become increasingly demanding. We need to look at alternative solutions to reduce congestion, cut pollution and improve mobility. Air travel will be a crucial part in the future of transportation, the Volante Vision Concept is the ultimate luxury mobility solution."

Professor Iain Gray, Director of Aerospace, Cranfield University said, "We're delighted to be part of this exciting and forward-thinking project that showcases British innovation and the way that Cranfield works with and supports business. The Volante Vision Concept exemplifies Cranfield's unique capabilities in digital aviation, autonomous systems and the electrification of aerospace, and is an excellent example of how the University combines cutting-edge research, academic rigor and real-world application."

(The Volante Vision Concept is produced in partnership with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Rolls-Royce)

The Volante Vision Concept will use Rolls-Royce's high performance hybrid-electric propulsion technologies, while it exemplifies Cranfield's capabilities in digital aviation, autonomous systems and the electrification of aerospace. Marek Reichman, Aston Martin EVP, the man behind the designs of cars such as the Aston Martin DB11, the new Vantage, the DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project is also heading the team of the Volante Vision Concept.

