Aston Martin's Biggest Investor Offers To Buy Another 3% Stake

The biggest investor in Aston Martin offered on Friday to buy another 3 per cent stake in the luxury carmaker, whose shares have slumped since listing last year. Strategic European Investment Group, part of the Italian private equity group Invest industrial, already owns 31 per cent of Aston Martin. It only wants to buy a maximum 3 per cent more, but has to make an offer to all shareholders due to its already large holding. It confirmed it is offering to pay 10 pounds ($12.53) per share.

Aston Martin has struggled since it listed in October last year. Its shares, down 21 per cent so far this year, closed Thursday at 963 pence, valuing the business at 2.18 billion pounds.

The company's recent results have been hit by a need to invest more in its manufacturing plants and expand its vehicle offering, leading to higher costs.

