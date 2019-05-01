Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission

The Vantage AMR does a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4 seconds and its top speed is 318 kmph

The Aston Martin Vantage has been given an extra dose of excitement with the addition of a third pedal and manual transmission and yes, the Vantage AMR is here. Launched at the penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season, the Vantage AMR promises to be the product with the involvement and driver engagement that only a manual can offer. The heart of Vantage AMR remains Aston Martin's potent new alloy, 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Set low and as far back in the chassis as possible for optimal centre-of-gravity and near perfect 50:50 weight distribution, the engine develops 503 bhp and 625Nm torques. The Vantage AMR does a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4 seconds and its top speed is 318 kmph.

It gets a motorsport-inspired 7-speed transmission developed by Graziano, featuring a 'dog-leg' first gear. To ensure a more rewarding and engaging experience expected of a manual, Vantage AMR's transmission is mated to a limited-slip differential, tuned and calibrated by Aston Martin's leading dynamics team, headed by Chief Engineer Matt Becker, from the team's base at Silverstone Race Circuit.

The Vantage AMR's manual transmission also features AMSHIFT. The system, which is driver selectable, uses clutch, gear position and prop shaft sensors, together with finely-tuned engine management program to mimic the technique of heel-and-toe downshifts; the act of blipping the throttle while braking and changing gear to allow smoother deceleration and cornering as a result. AMSHIFT also offers the capability of full-throttle upshifts for maximum smoothness and minimal interruption in acceleration.

Removing the automatic transmission and including carbon ceramic brakes as standard not only creates a purer driver experience, but also assists in removing 95kg of weight. Known for its handling prowess already, Vantage AMR pushes the boundaries further and continues to exploit Aston Martin's latest adaptive damping system incorporating Skyhook technology - with Sport, Sport + and Track modes - to ensure the car's character can be tuned to the driver's preference or road conditions.

Limited to 200-units, Vantage AMR is available in five designer specifications. 141 of those 200 will be available in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone. In contrast, the final 59 will be crafted in celebration of the 60th anniversary since Aston Martin's triumphant 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans victory with DBR1. Named "Vantage 59", this fixed specification features a Stirling Green and Lime exterior paint scheme and Dark Knight leather and alcantara interior, finished with a signature AMR lime stripe and stitch.

