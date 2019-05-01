New Cars and Bikes in India

Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission

Limited to 200-units, Vantage AMR is available in five designer specifications. 141 of those 200 will be available in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone.

View Photos
The Vantage AMR does a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4 seconds and its top speed is 318 kmph

The Aston Martin Vantage has been given an extra dose of excitement with the addition of a third pedal and manual transmission and yes, the Vantage AMR is here. Launched at the penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season, the Vantage AMR promises to be the product with the involvement and driver engagement that only a manual can offer. The heart of Vantage AMR remains Aston Martin's potent new alloy, 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Set low and as far back in the chassis as possible for optimal centre-of-gravity and near perfect 50:50 weight distribution, the engine develops 503 bhp and 625Nm torques. The Vantage AMR does a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4 seconds and its top speed is 318 kmph.

t09a9v8g

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR gets a 4-litre twin-turbo V8

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Cars

DB11

V12 Vanquish

Vantage

V8 Vantage

DB9

Rapide

V12 Vantage

It gets a motorsport-inspired 7-speed transmission developed by Graziano, featuring a 'dog-leg' first gear. To ensure a more rewarding and engaging experience expected of a manual, Vantage AMR's transmission is mated to a limited-slip differential, tuned and calibrated by Aston Martin's leading dynamics team, headed by Chief Engineer Matt Becker, from the team's base at Silverstone Race Circuit.

p5g5le58

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR gets a 7-speed manual transmission developed by Graziano

The Vantage AMR's manual transmission also features AMSHIFT. The system, which is driver selectable, uses clutch, gear position and prop shaft sensors, together with finely-tuned engine management program to mimic the technique of heel-and-toe downshifts; the act of blipping the throttle while braking and changing gear to allow smoother deceleration and cornering as a result. AMSHIFT also offers the capability of full-throttle upshifts for maximum smoothness and minimal interruption in acceleration.

jgqciig8

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4 seconds

Removing the automatic transmission and including carbon ceramic brakes as standard not only creates a purer driver experience, but also assists in removing 95kg of weight. Known for its handling prowess already, Vantage AMR pushes the boundaries further and continues to exploit Aston Martin's latest adaptive damping system incorporating Skyhook technology - with Sport, Sport + and Track modes - to ensure the car's character can be tuned to the driver's preference or road conditions.

7pf4dlh8

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR will be available in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone

0 Comments

Limited to 200-units, Vantage AMR is available in five designer specifications. 141 of those 200 will be available in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone. In contrast, the final 59 will be crafted in celebration of the 60th anniversary since Aston Martin's triumphant 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans victory with DBR1. Named "Vantage 59", this fixed specification features a Stirling Green and Lime exterior paint scheme and Dark Knight leather and alcantara interior, finished with a signature AMR lime stripe and stitch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aston Martin DB11 with Immediate Rivals

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin
DB11
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari
GTC4Lusso
Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari
488 Spider
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari
Portofino
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari
812 Superfast
Bentley Continental
Bentley
Continental
Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati
GranTurismo
Nissan GT-R
Nissan
GT-R
BMW M4
BMW
M4
Maserati Ghibli
Maserati
Ghibli
TAGS :
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Vantage AMR Aston Martin AMR Vantage Aston Martin Vantage

Latest News

Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Teased Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Teased Ahead Of Launch Next Month
EV Battery Maker LG Chem Sues SK Innovation, Alleges Trade Secret Theft
EV Battery Maker LG Chem Sues SK Innovation, Alleges Trade Secret Theft
Renault Kwid Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Renault Kwid Facelift Spotted Testing In India
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing With Accessories
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing With Accessories
2020 Land Rover Defender Breaches 1.2 Million Kilometre Test Milestone
2020 Land Rover Defender Breaches 1.2 Million Kilometre Test Milestone

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Aston Martin Cars

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11
₹ 4.99 Crore *
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
₹ 4.31 Crore *
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
₹ 3.45 Crore *
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
₹ 1.64 - 3.27 Crore *
Aston Martin DB9
Aston Martin DB9
₹ 2.16 Crore *
Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin Rapide
₹ 3.73 Crore *
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
₹ 4.09 Crore *
View More
x
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities