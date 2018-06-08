Up until now, we had only heard rumors of a possible replacement for the Aston Martin Vanquish supercar. But, now, new spy shots have emerged confirming that the replacement for the Vanquish will be the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and it will come by the second half of 2018. The new two-seater Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will carry on the design elements from the DB11 and will adapt a more aggressive aesthetics. And going by the spy shots, the DBS Superleggera will be one supercar to watch out once it graces the roads later this year. Till then, drool on these spy images.

(Aston Martin Vanquish S Replacement Spied, To Be Called DBS Superleggera)

Visually, we like the matte black cladding on the exterior and the electrical tape on the hood of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. The DB11 design elements are quite obvious, but it does look quite aggressive. Apart from this, the front splitter, rear diffuser, active rear wing, and the pair of bonnet vents complete the look. At its heart, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will come with DB11's bi-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine that can produce around 700bhp.

(Aston Martin DBS Superleggera)

It was last year, when Aston Martin announced that Vanquish S will be replaced with the DBS nameplate and this is actually not the first time that the British carmaker has done this. Since the launch of the Vanquish in 2001, Aston Martin has revived the DBS nametag with a couple of its products. And when the company announced that the DBS nameplate will again be revived for the Superleggera, we literally had goosebumps. And keep up with the DBS name, we are sure that Aston Martin will go all out with the Superleggera.

