Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Revealed In Official Images

Only 150 units of the car will be built and each is said to cost $3.2 million

Aston Martin has published three images of the Valkyrie hypercar and we have to say that it is absolutely stunning. Now if you've seen the Mercedes-AMG Project One or even the McLaren Speedtail which was revealed very recently, the Valkyrie is right up there when it comes to looks and it looks gorgeous. Only 150 units of the car will be built and each is said to cost $3.2 million, so yes we can't wait to see this car in the flesh. Conceptualised by Aston Martin and and Red Bull Racing, the Valkyrie is what bedroom posters are made of.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is light and weighs in at 1130 kg

Aston Martin has gone to some extreme lengths to get this one as capable as possible with extensive use of carbon fibre all over, while the aerodynamic venturi tunnels stand as testament too. There are some extensive weight saving measures to ensure that the Valkyrie tips the scales at around 1130 kg. Now the earlier plan was to keep it upto 1000 kgs but then again there's a massive V12 in there and an electric motor which will help punch out 1130 horses. That amount of power makes for a 1:1 bhp per tonne ratio.

The cabin of the Aston Martin Valkyrie takes inspiration from F1

Aston Martin was kind enough to give us a sneak peek into the cabin too and it says that the inside takes inspiration from today's F1 race cars. The Aston Martin Valkyrie features a reclined 'feet up' position, ensuring the driver feels at one with the car for the ultimate drive experience. It's carbon fibre everywhere to keep the weight low and structural rigidity high. If you are a tall driver, padding is stuck directly to the sculpted tub.

While we wait to find out the actual power figures, you can drool on the way this production model looks.

