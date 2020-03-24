Aston Martin Valhalla To Get A New V6 Engine

It was already known to us that the Aston Martin Valhalla will be the next mid-engine supercar from the British super carmaker's stable and finally we have an idea about what will power it. It's a brand new 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, codenamed TM01. It gets this nomenclature from Tadek Marek who was a leading engineer at Aston Martin back in 1950s and 1960s and this new powertrain is the first one to be designed in-house since 1968.

Also Read: Aston Martin V12 Speedster Breaks Cover With A 700 bhp Engine

The new engine is designed in a hot V layout with both turbos being integrated between the cylinder banks.

A V6 means that the new engine is designed in a V layout with both turbos being integrated between the cylinder banks. The motor tips the scale at under 200 kgs and it is expected to be coupled with an electric motor as well. So yes! It will be a hybrid and one that will become the most powerful in the Aston Martin range.

Also Read: The Aston Martin Valhalla Is The Company's New Hypercar

The new Aston Martin Valhalla is expected to put out close to 1000 bhp. The new Aston Martin Valhalla is expected to put out close to 1000 bhp.

We still have no confirmation on the power figures that the engine will develop, but rumours suggest that it will put out close to 1000 bhp. That said, the numbers may differ slightly when the production car is revealed as the car and engine are still in the testing stage and Aston Martin had earlier specified that power figures will be shared only at the car's debut in 2022.

Also Read: Aston Martin Valhalla To Be Featured In The Upcoming 25th James Bond Movie

The Aston Martin Valhalla is likely to debut in 2022.

Aston Martin President and Group CEO Andy Palmer said, "Investing in your own powertrains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge. Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising." Production of the Aston Martin Valhalla will be limited to 500 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.