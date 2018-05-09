Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Revealed; To Have A Limited Production Run

Aston Martin took the wraps off the absolutely gorgeous V12 Vantage V600, which is a throwback to the 1998 V8 Vantage V600. The 2018 Vantage V12 V600 will have a very limited manufacturing run of just seven coupes and seven roadsters for a total of 14 iterations of the Vantage V12 V600. Also, this will be the last of the 'VH' Gaydon two-door sportscars as well. The V12 Vantage V600 will be built by hand. The car will have a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine which makes 592 bhp and is paired to a 7-speed manual, yes! A 7-speed manual gearbox!

Marek Reichman, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin said, "This is precisely why we created our 'Q by Aston Martin - Commission' service. Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with me and Aston Martin's design team. The V600 name remains a classic in Aston Martin's heritage and I'm proud to see it adorn the V12 Vantage V600 once again".

The car's body will be fully made of carbon-fibre and will have bespoke centre-lock forged, machined alloy wheels. Also, there will be a 3-stage adaptive damping process as well. The rear of the car will have a brand new carbon-fibre diffuser along with a quad exhaust system.

The interior of the Vantage V12 V600 or Triple V too oozes luxury. The sets are lightweight and get a new perforated pattern. The centre console is made of carbon fibre and the instrumentation console is unique and customised as well.

Aston Martin will consider requests for purchasing the V12 Vantage V600 and the deliveries will start from the third quarter of 2018.

