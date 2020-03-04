Aston Martin V12 Speedster Breaks Cover With A 700 bhp Engine

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster was conceived just a little over 12 months ago and now it's a reality

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster has made its global debut today, with just 88 examples of this limited-edition model set to hit the road. It has been created by the company's bespoke customisation service 'Q by Aston Martin', the Aston Martin V12 Speedster draws inspiration from both the brand's rich racing history and aeronautical design.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster is created by the company's bespoke customisation service 'Q by Aston Martin

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: "The V12 Speedster is an incredible demonstration of the breadth of capability and determination from the 'Q by Aston Martin' team, who have worked tirelessly to create this stunning, two-seat sports car aimed at our most demanding and enthusiastic customers."

Also Read: Aston Martin Confirms Limited Edition V12 Speedster; Deliveries To Start From 2021

Aston Martin V12 Speedster went from the drawing board to production reality in a little over 12 months

Conceived a little over 12 months ago, the V12 Speedster has undergone an intensive development programme, going from the drawing board to production reality within that short period. Utilising Aston Martin's latest bonded aluminium architecture, the V12 Speedster utilises elements from both the DBS Superleggera and Vantage model lines. With independent double-wishbone front, and multi-link rear suspension with coil springs and adaptive damping offering Sport, Sport+ and Track modes, the V12 Speedster also benefits from standard 21-inch forged centre lock alloy wheels. Carbon Ceramic Brakes of 410mm on the front axle and 360mm at the rear are also part of standard equipment.

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is powered by a 5.2-litre, Twin-Turbo V12 engine

Powering the V12 Speedster is Aston Martin's 5.2-litre, Twin-Turbo V12 engine, with a peak output of 700 bhp and 753 Nm of torque. Front mid-mounted, the all-alloy, quad-cam 48-valve engine is mated to a ZF 8-Speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels. The V12 Speedster can accelerate to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds on the way to a limited top speed 300 kmph

To create this Aston Martin's aural signature, engineers have created a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust system exiting centrally into the diffuser surface at the rear of the car for an even more rousing, characterful sound from the drivetrain.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.