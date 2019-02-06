New Cars and Bikes in India

Aston Martin To Showcase Lagonda All-Terrain Concept At Geneva Motor Show

Aston Martin has positioned Lagonda as the world's first luxury zero emission brand, and the new concept car will preview the first production model, at the Geneva Motor Show.

View Photos
Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will preview the company's first zero emission production SUV
Geneva Motor Show 2018

Aston Martin has officially come out with a new teaser for the zero-emission Lagonda all-terrain concept vehicle. The British carmaker has confirmed that the new Concept car will be making its public debut at the Geneva International Motor Show, later, in March 2019. Aston Martin has positioned Lagonda as the world's first luxury zero emission brand, and the new concept car will preview the first production model, which will also be taking inspiration from the Lagonda Vision Concept which was showcased at last year's Geneva Motor Show.

Also Read: Aston-Martin To Launch All-Electric 'Lagonda' SUV By 2021

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said, "The ways in which automotive brands reveal new product has changed beyond recognition in recent years, but there's still something compelling about the unique atmosphere of a great motor show. Historically Geneva has always been good for us - the buzz surrounding the stand last year when we revealed the Lagonda Vision Concept was truly remarkable - so it's fantastic to return to the scene of such great success with another world debut."

aston martin lagonda suv

(Aston-Martin To Launch All-Electric 'Lagonda' SUV By 2021)

Judging by the teaser image, the new Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will come with wide footprint with a relatively muscular body. The concept car also appears to come with U-shaped underlining styling element that goes from edge to edge, and a pair sleek headlamps. The model is also likely to come with coupe-like roofline and cameras on either side to replace conventional door mirrors. The new Lagonda all-terrain vehicle will be built on the company's zero-emission platform, boasting both style and space efficiency combined with a rakish design language. The car, of course, will also come with the carmaker's new fully-electric powertrain technologies.

Talking about the car, Palmer said, "The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept offers explicit clues regarding what will be the first Lagonda model to enter production, and further demonstrates how Lagonda's zero emission powertrain enables us to create spectacular cars that will radically redefine their sectors of the market. I'm expecting the Aston Martin Lagonda stand to be busier than ever and very much look forward to seeing the crowd's reaction first-hand".

0 Comments

Joining the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will be examples of Aston Martin's three core series production sportscars: Vantage, DB11 AMR and DBS Superleggera. The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs from 5 March to 17 March 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Concept Lagonda Vision Concept

Latest News

Aston Martin To Showcase Lagonda All-Terrain Concept At Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin To Showcase Lagonda All-Terrain Concept At Geneva Motor Show
ZF Group Announces To Expand Pune Manufacturing Facility By 2020
ZF Group Announces To Expand Pune Manufacturing Facility By 2020
Andhra Pradesh To Have 10 Lakh EVs By 2024; Amaravati To Stop Registrations Of ICE Cars
Andhra Pradesh To Have 10 Lakh EVs By 2024; Amaravati To Stop Registrations Of ICE Cars
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Interiors Revealed
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Interiors Revealed
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Date Revealed
Tesla Cuts Model 3 Price For The Second Time This Year
Tesla Cuts Model 3 Price For The Second Time This Year
Toyota Nine-Month Net Profit Dives 30%, Cuts Forecast
Toyota Nine-Month Net Profit Dives 30%, Cuts Forecast
Green Cars Lead 2019 World Car Awards Shortlist; Hyundai Santro Amongst Finalists
Green Cars Lead 2019 World Car Awards Shortlist; Hyundai Santro Amongst Finalists
Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh
Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Hands Over Engines To Engineering Students
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Hands Over Engines To Engineering Students
Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Venkatram Mamillapalle Replaces Sumit Sawhney As Renault India's Managing Director
Venkatram Mamillapalle Replaces Sumit Sawhney As Renault India's Managing Director

Latest Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Aston Martin models

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11
₹ 4.99 Crore *
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
₹ 1.64 - 3.27 Crore *
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
₹ 4.31 Crore *
Aston Martin DB9
Aston Martin DB9
₹ 2.16 Crore *
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
₹ 3.45 Crore *
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
₹ 4.09 Crore *
Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin Rapide
₹ 3.73 Crore *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes
Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities