Aston Martin To Recreate DB5 From James Bond's Goldfinger

The iconic Aston Martin DB5 is making a comeback of sorts, all thanks to Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films. Following the successful DB4 G.T. continuation project, a series of 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuation editions will be created for customers by Aston Martin Works and EON Productions. The Goldfinger DB5 continuation will be based on James Bond's legendary car from 1964 and will be built by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell, the home of the DB5.

The Aston Martin DB5 will be authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, with some sympathetic modifications to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability. The most instantly recognizable car of all-time, the DB5 made its first appearance in the third James Bond movie, Goldfinger, alongside Sean Connery as James Bond. Laden with gadgets and armaments installed by Q Branch, the secret agent's Aston Martin became an instant hit with moviegoers.

Paul Spires, Managing Director, Aston Martin Works said, "The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond originated more than half a century ago. Creating 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuations and working with EON Productions and special effects supervisor, Chris Corbould, is something truly unique and a real career highlight for everyone involved here at Aston Martin Works."

This authenticity will extend to include functioning gadgets such as revolving number plates and more, which were made famous in Goldfinger. The gadgets will be co-developed with Oscar winner Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor from the James Bond films. Officially sanctioned by Aston Martin and EON Productions, all the Goldfinger edition cars will be produced to one specification - Silver Birch paint - just like the original.

Andy Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aston Martin, said, "The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years. To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors' fantasy."

Since its appearance in Goldfinger, the DB5 has featured in a further six James Bond movies- Thunderball (1965), again with Connery; Golden Eye (1995) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) with Pierce Brosnan and three appearances alongside Daniel Craig in Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). James Bond and his DB5 have become two icons of popular culture and one of the most successful and enduring movie partnerships of all-time.

