Aston Martin To Challenge Porsche's Record At Nurburgring

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team Principal Christian Horner said that the brand will beat Porsche's record at the Nurburgring with its Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Porsche recently broke the Nurburgring record with its Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, as driver Timo Bernhard crossed the finish line of the Nurburgring-Nordschleife in 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds on the stopwatch. The two-times Le Mans winner and reigning World Endurance Champion beat his own lap record on the illustrious 20.8-kms long German race circuit. Now, Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team Principal Christian Horner said that the brand will beat this record with its Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. Now, that's a challenge Porsche will be happy to watch.

In an interview with F1 blog RaceFans, Christian Horner said, "The problem with Mercedes-Benz is that their LMP1 car broke the record in Spa which was beating a Formula 1 car time. I'm not sure a Formula 1 car could actually do it. But I think that the Valkyrie, certainly the track version of the Valkyrie, could be a contender."

porsche 919 hybrid evo

(Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo sets record time at the Nurburgring)

Horner added, "It's a few years off because the car's still on the drawing board, but I'd be surprised if that car didn't have the potential to do that."

Aston Martin unveiled the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and with its 6.5-litre V12 hybrid engine it can make max power in excess of 1,100 bhp. This means that there is more than 1 bhp to move every kilogram of the Valkyrie AMR Pro and can reach a whooping 362kmph.

