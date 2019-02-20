New Cars and Bikes in India

Aston Martin Teases The Project 003

While Aston Martin is still working on the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro, the company has now teased a new mid-engined hypercar called Project 003, which will be powered by a turbocharged petrol-electric hybrid unit.

While Aston Martin is yet to finish work on the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro, the company is already working on a new mid-engined hypercar and it's dropped a new teaser of it making us want to see it in the flesh. Project 003, as it's called, has its DNA deeply rooted in concepts and technology currently being developed for those road and track-only machines. Project '003' will be built around a lightweight structure and powered by a turbocharged petrol-electric hybrid engine.

Combined with active aerodynamics for better levels of downforce in a road-legal car, active suspension systems providing next-level precision, control and driver connection like the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro, Project '003' will possess class leading dynamics on both road and track. Project '003' is also being designed and engineered to offer more practical concessions to road use, including space for luggage.

Fully homologated and available in all markets in both left and right-hand drive, production will be limited to 500 coupe examples globally, with the first cars arriving to market in late 2021. By the time the Aston Martin Project 003 hits the market, there will be a flood of new hybrid hypercars making their way into the market. There's Ferrari who is coming out with the replacement to the LaFerrari, Mclaren too will replace the P1 by 2025 and there's more coming from other carmakers too.

