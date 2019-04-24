Aston Martin Shows Off DBS Superleggera Volante

Aston Martin has opened the roof on the new DBS Superleggera Volante. This is the second Aston Martin to carry the Volante name following the introduction of the company's Second Century Plan. The DBS Superleggera Volante has been designed in-house under the guidance of Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman. Aston Martin's primary mission has also been to retain the coupe's powerful dynamics, aggressive poise and astonishing performance.

Powered by Aston Martin's own 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, producing 715 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, the top speed of the DBS Superleggera Volante stands at 340 kmph. 0-100 kmph is done in just 3.6 seconds and it's not just the power and torque that makes the difference but also the car's aerodynamic credentials which help in commanding and exploiting the surface airflow to maximum effect. Up front, the car's splitter and airdam work in unison, accelerating airflow underneath the front of the car to deliver true downforce and assist cooling by feeding air to the front brakes. The new deeper side strake draws more air from the front wheel arch to reduce lift and aid high-speed stability.

The top speed of the DBS Superleggera Volante stands at 340 kmph

Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said: "DBS Superleggera produces a spectacular and relentless level of performance and so for the Volante, we focussed on bringing that extra level of sensory overload that only an open-top Super GT can deliver inside the cabin. With the unique dynamics, beautiful yet brutish design and the unmistakable harmonics of Aston Martin's 5.2-litre V12 engine, we believe we have delivered a unique and unforgettable driving experience that is synonymous with the traditions of the Volante name."

The DBS Superleggera Volante produces 177 kg of downforce, 3 kg less compared to the coupe

Behind the front wheels, the 'curlicue' allows air to escape and flow smoothly along the car's flanks, while the double diffuser at the rear allows air to exit cleanly and neutralise lift as efficiently as possible. A revised iteration - to accommodate the Volante's clothed roofline - of the revolutionary Aeroblade ll system continues to deliver additional downforce at the car's rear. At VMAX, the DBS Superleggera Volante produces 177kg of downforce, just 3kg less than the coupe, an impressive feat when considering the car's fundamental aerodynamic changes.

The cabin of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is just as suave as its exterior

The 900Nm of torque is fed via a carbon-fibre prop shaft to a new ZF 8-speed automatic transmission mounted at the back of the car. Specially developed adaptive software gauges the conditions the car is operating in, along with the driver's demands, to ensure the car is in exactly the right gear at the right time.

Aston Martin's engineers have worked hard to ensure the best possible roof and rear package is achieved, while still delivering conflicting targets of styling and durability. The roof operation takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close and can be operated from inside or, for added convenience, from the remote key within a two-metre radius of the car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.