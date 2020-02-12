Aston Martin’s New Vantage Roadster Unveiled; Has The World’s Fastest Convertible Roof

Aston Martin has unveiled the new Vantage Roadster and now it joins the Vantage Coupe, in the portfolio, which was launched in 2018. The convertible model then adds to the appeal of the Vantage and promises to be just as potent. Powered by Aston Martin's 4-litre twin-turbo with 503 bhp on offer and 685Nm developing V8, the Vantage Roadster can do a 0-98 kmph sprint in just 3.7 seconds. Top speed with the roof raised is 306 kmph. Compared to the coupe, the weight of the roadster increases by just 60kg and that's thanks to the new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism and optimised exterior and chassis revisions throughout.

Careful development of structural shear panels and chassis components ensures the Vantage Roadster shares the same Adaptive Damping, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Torque Vectoring and Electronic Rear Differential, just like in the Coupe. However, the Vanatage Roadster receives specific tweaks and this includes a bespoke tune for the rear dampers, Adaptive Damping System software and ESP calibration.

The weight of the roadster increases by just 60kg and that's thanks to the new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism and optimised exterior and chassis revisions throughout.

As you'd expect from a dedicated sports car, a choice of Sport, Sport + and Track chassis modes - also tuned specifically for the Roadster - give the driver control of its dynamic character and behaviour. Working in harmony with Sport, Sport+ and Track powertrain modes retained from the Coupe.

Customers will get a choice of Sport, Sport + and Track chassis modes

But the big news here is the tailored fabric hood with the compact Z-fold mechanism. The roof can be lowered in 6.7 seconds or raised in 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph making it the fastest in the world. In fact, the roof of Vantage Roadster has the fastest full operating cycle of any automatic automotive convertible system. The roof mechanism is compact as well and does not eat into the boot space of the car. The boot capacity is 200 litres which makes it possible to stow a full-sized golf bag and accessories.

The roof mechanism is compact as well and does not eat into the boot space of the car.

The introduction of the Vantage Roadster sees a range of new options introduced across the Vantage range. To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, Aston Martin is introducing the company's iconic 'vane' grille as an option, available on both Coupe and Roadster as an alternative to the track-inspired 'hunter' grille featured on the Coupe from its launch in 2018. There is also a new range of optional alloy wheel designs in a choice of finishes. Enthusiasts will also welcome the manual 7-speed transmission being offered as an option on the Coupe, having initially only been available in the limited-edition Vantage AMR.

Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said "Open-top Aston Martins are always firm favourites with our customers, so it's very exciting to introduce the Vantage Roadster. For many, driving with the roof down is the true definition of the sports car experience as it truly brings your senses to life. Vantage has always delivered the purest of thrills, but in Roadster form that adrenaline rush is set to go to the next level".

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.