Aston Martin Reveals Battery Of All-Electric RapidE

The all-electric Aston Martin Rapid E is all set to be launched in 2019

Only 155 units of the RapidE will be produced

Highlights

  • The Aston Martin RapidE will be the company's first all-electric car
  • The RapidE is expected to churn out 800 horsepower
  • The car will boast of a range of 322 km on a single charge

It was more than a year ago that Aston Martin announced its plan to introduce an all-electric model from the company. Based on the electric Rapide concept that was unveiled about a couple of years back, the upcoming Aston Martin RapidE is set for a limited production run of just 155 cars and will be the first all-electric car from the company. For the development of the new RapidE, Aston Martin will be collaborating with Williams Advanced Engineering, which was also involved in the making of the original RapidE concept.

The car is all set to be launched in 2019 but President and Group Chief Executive Officer at Aston Martin, Andy Palmer officially revealed the first production intent battery for the upcoming RapidE. In a tweet Palmer says that it is an 800-volt system with the potential to be the first of its kind when the car arrives to market.

electric aston martin rapide

The Aston Martin RapidE  is expected to come with a range of 322 km on a single charge

 

0 Comments

He goes on to state that the car will have the ability to a have usable performance for laps of Nurburgring and a top speed of almost 250 kmph. The new Aston Martin RapidE shares its underpinnings with the upcoming Rapide AMR concept, which is set to be the most powerful Rapide yet, while the looks and dynamics of the car have been picked up from the Rapide S. The RapidE will be a four-door model and the six-litre V12 engine will be replaced by an all-electric powertrain which is likely to produce more than 800 horsepower. The all-electric Aston Martin is expected to come with a range of 322 km.

