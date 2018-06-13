Aston Martin Rapide AMR Breaks Cover; To Debut At Le Mans

Aston Martin returns to the iconic 24-hour race Le Mans this year to defend its 2017 victory with the limited edition Rapide AMR. The production version of the Aston Martin Rapide AMR was shown at Geneva last year and is limited to only 210 cars. AMR, as everyone already know, stands for Aston Martin Racing and the Rapide AMR is built by the engineers of the company's racing team. Important changes to the Aston Martin Rapide AMR includes the introduction of the naturally aspirated V12 engine, retuned suspension, optimized aerodynamics, carbon ceramic brakes and the 21-inch wheels. The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be available globally with the exception of China and Russia.

(The Aston Martin Rapide AMR is restricted to only 210 units)

Andy Palmer, President and CEO, Aston Martin said, "AMR takes technology and inspiration from our motorsport programme to amplify the sporting prowess in our road cars which is clear to see in the Rapide AMR, Aston Martin's most extreme, 4-door sports car. With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, Aston Martin has taken Rapide to new and exciting extremes."

(Aston Martin's AMR team has upgraded the tech on the Rapide AMR)

The design of the new Aston Martin Rapide AMR has changed little from the concept that was shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, with a large and aggressive front grille that is reminiscent of the extreme track-only Vantage AMR Pro. Meanwhile the circular daytime running lights recall the recent Zagato models, while the aerodynamics have been tuned to reduce lift while retaining a neutral balance. The new bonnet with large ventilation inserts is also made from carbon fibre to minimize the weight on the Aston Martin Rapide AMR.

At the heart of the Rapide AMR is a naturally aspirated drivetrain that draws much of its technology and character from the potent Aston Martin Vantage GT12. The 6.0-litre V12 engine puts out 594bhp and 630NM of torque, while a new quad exhaust ensures a raucous sound befitting of the AMR badge. From standstill, the Aston Martin Rapide AMR can reach 100kmph in just 4.2 seconds. The Rapide AMR has 21-inch wheel is paired with ultra-high performance Michelin Super Sport tyres.

(The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance Race)

The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be available in three different design schemes. The Standard and Silhouette schemes offer four colors - Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver and Onyx Black.

