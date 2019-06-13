Aston Martin Kick Starts Production Of Its First SUV - The DBX

Aston Martin Lagonda's second UK manufacturing plant has started to produce cars, and the first cars to be built here are the pre-production models of carmaker's first SUV, the DBX. The company has already stated that the DBX will be unveiled by the end of 2019 and the launch of the car will follow. The 90-acre, former Ministry of Defence site at St Athan in Wales was announced as the second UK plant for Aston Martin Lagonda in early 2016 and since then the whole site has been transformed into a modern manufacturing facility.

The opening of St Athan has so far created 200 jobs and is expected to create up to 550 more. Also, as a direct result of this investment a further 3,000 jobs will likely be created across the supply chain and local businesses. St Athan will be the sole production facility for the Aston Martin DBX. Last year, it was also named as Aston Martin Lagonda's "Home of Electrification" and the manufacturing home of the Lagonda brand.

The Aston Martin DBX prototype is the first car to be built at the new facility

Real world testing of the DBX has already been started and over the last few months the DBX has been put through its paces in all environments from the Arctic Circle to the unique challenges of the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The Aston Martin DBX is already undergoing real world testing

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Andy Palmer said "This is an exciting time for Aston Martin Lagonda. Our second luxury manufacturing facility is now producing cars and is ready to go into full production in H1 2020. Our facilities and manufacturing teams, led by VP and Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer Keith Stanton have done an outstanding job in getting the factory ready almost a year before full production starts, on time and on budget."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.