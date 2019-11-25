Aston Martin DBX SUV Bookings Open In India

It was just last week, that Aston Martin revealed its first SUV ever - the DBX to the world. While the company had said that it will launch the car across the world, the fate of India receiving any cars hung in the balance. However, the company has kick started bookings in India too and customers can get in touch with the dealership in Mumbai and Delhi to book their very own DBX SUV. The company has already received a bunch of bookings for the SUV, though the allotment for India is not very high and runs in single digit figures. The booking amount for the Aston Martin DBX is set at ₹ 1 crore and the expected price for the SUV is likely to be ₹ 4 crore (ex-showroom India), which will certainly make it pricier than the Lamborghini Urus in the country.

Considering that the Urus has received a great response in India, Aston Martin wanting to bring in the DBX to the country does not come t us as a surprise. Deliveries for the Aston Martin DBX will start from the third quarter of 2020 globally and of course, India is part of this process as well. The DBX signals a new era in Aston Martin's pursuit to deliver an SUV with sports car levels of dynamic performance. So let's start with what it looks like. Aston Martin's very first SUV gets the signature 'DB' grille at the front, and it looks pretty athletic because of the sculptured sides and design feature line, to the tailgate with a flip that draws inspiration from Vantage. There's no doubting, this is an Aston Martin. The hidden side glass seals on the frameless doors and glass B-pillar finishers add an elegant sleekness to the stance. Aerodynamics play a very important role and Aston Martin has made sure there's every bit of assistance that the DBX gets to cut resistance. The daytime running lights (DRLs) have an integrated aerodynamic duct, which channels air through the front wheel arches and along the side, helping to reduce both drag and lift while also cooling the brakes. Air flows cleanly over the roof, through the rear wing, over the sharply-raked rear window and on to the upswept rear flip.

Under the hood of the DBX SUV, is a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine found in DB11 and Vantage. Output is rated at 542 bhp while there's a massive 700 Nm of torque on offer. It sounds good too, because Aston Martin provides an active exhaust system which ensures that this is a luxury SUV that can sound refined one moment and exhilarating the next. The power coming from that engine propels the over 2 tonne DBX from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds, while top speed is rated at 291 kmph. Transmitting this power and torque to the ground is a nine-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox, allied to an all-wheel drive system with an active central differential and an electronic rear limited slip differential (eDiff).

