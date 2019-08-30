New Cars and Bikes in India

Aston Martin DBX Spotted Testing

The Aston Martin DBX test mule is still heavily covered in camouflage, however, by the looks of it the car appears to be almost production-ready, and geared-up for its official debut, slated for the end of this year.

The Aston Martin DBX sporting production-spec headlamps and taillamps along with final body panels

A prototype model of the upcoming Aston Martin DBX has been spotted testing, and this is one of clearest images of the production version of the British sports car maker's first SUV. The test mule is still heavily covered in camouflage, however, by the looks of it the car appears to be almost production-ready, and geared-up for its global debut, which is expected to happen by the end of this year. In fact, also get to see several elements that have been carried over from the Aston Martin DBX concept that was showcased about four and a half years ago, like the grille design, sleek sweptback headlamps, and its aggressive stance.

Aston Martin DBX

₹ 2.5 - 3.5 Crore *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2019

oqlhmc9c

Aston Martin DBX will borrow several elements that have been carried over from the concept car

The car here is sporting production-spec headlamps and taillamps along with final body panels. While the production might not be as dynamic as the concept car, the basic silhouette of the DBX remains the same. We also see some signature Aston Martin design elements like the horizontal grille slats, bold character lines, sharp taillamps, and the pop-out door handles, adding to the car's sleek design.

uamdv168

Aston Martin DBX is likely to come with 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sourced from AMG

At the rear, we also get to see a roof-mounted spoiler, a protruding tail section with some sharp lines on the tailgate, and large dual exhaust ports housed within the rear bumper. We also notice the presence of roof rails under the camouflage and a set of multi-spoke silver alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the upcoming Aston Martin DBX is likely to come with 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sourced from AMG at the time of the launch. However, Aston Martin is also expected to introduce its own 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine, but a little later after its arrival. Series production of the first Aston Martin SUV will kick off in 2020.

