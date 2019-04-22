Aston Martin DBS 59 Pays Tribute To Its 1959 Le Mans Victory

It was in 1959 that Aston Martin put up a spectacular show at Le Mans, which is one of the toughest endurance races in the world and managed a one-two finish that year. 60 years later, Aston Martin has designed a Special Edition DBS Superleggera to celebrate its 1959 Le Mans victory and will be calling it the DBS 59. The DBS 59 will be a limited edition model and Aston Martin will manufacture only 24 units which will represent each hour of the race.

The Aston Martin DBS 59 has been developed by the Q division of the company that carefully studied the DBR 1 race car which took the victory. Boffins at the Q by Aston Martin division have tried to mimic the race cars' Racing Green paint scheme. In a bid to make the limited edition model look modern and contemporary, they have added new elements to it like the gloss finish carbon fibre roof panel, bespoke front grille, new brake callipers, 21-inch forged Y spoke satin dual-tone wheels and bronze finish on the Superleggera badging on the hood.

The cabin of the special edition DBS 59 is finished with the same weave design used in the DBR1 and the company has aesthetically used Bronze even on the inside. The paddle shifters are finished in Bronze along with the 59 edition logo on the seatbacks. The entire cabin is finished Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan Leather and the sun visor is embossed with the exact date on which the race took place.

The new DBS 59 Special Edition model celebrates the 323 laps which the Aston Martin race cars completed in the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1959. Aston Martin chose the Superleggera to design the DBS 59 model since it's the fastest car in its stable.

